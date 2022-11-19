'David... I’m a scientist': Moment eco-protester is arrested trying to confront Sir David Attenborough in restaurant

19 November 2022, 15:57 | Updated: 19 November 2022, 16:06

The protester was dragged from the restaurant by police
The protester was dragged from the restaurant by police. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a climate protester was arrested as she tried to confront Sir David Attenborough in a Michelin-starred fish restaurant.

Animal Rebellion activist Emma Smart was dragged out after allegedly causing a disturbance at the Old Fish Market in Weymouth, Dorset.

She was asked to leave the venue before being dragged out by police.

She had attempted to approach Sir David to give him a letter and have a “five-minute” chat to him about climate change.

In the clip, she can be heard saying “David, please, five minutes David.

“David, please David, David, five minutes I’m a scientist. David I’m a scientist, I’m a biologist. David please.”

While being detained she says: “For the future. For the future of my children.”

Dorset Police said Ms Smart, from Weymouth, was arrested on Thursday evening after allegedly causing a disturbance and refusing to comply with officers after they asked her to leave the restaurant.

Emma Smart glued herself to a window of a government building in April this year
Emma Smart glued herself to a window of a government building in April this year. Picture: Alamy

She was charged with failing to comply with a Section 35 direction and will appear at Weymouth Magistrates' Court on December 21.

Sir David, 96, who highlights the issue of climate change frequently in his programmes, was enjoying a meal in the restaurant after filming a TV documentary about fishing in Weymouth that day.

Animal Rebellion posted online: “Marine biologist Emma Smart attempts to talk to Sir David Attenborough as he dines in luxury seafood restaurant, before being dragged out by police.

“Emma is not alone in her pleas for climate action - scientists across the globe are begging for urgent change.”

According to the MailOnline, she wanted to present Sir David with a letter that read: “Dear David, I still want to meet you! “I’m from Weymouth - my community will be devastated in the climate crisis.

“Today is the one year anniversary that I went to prison for peacefully protesting government inaction.

“There are 35 ordinary people in prison right now for environmental protest. Please speak up for them. For all life on earth.

“I’m a scientist. A biologist. Please meet with me - just five min.”

In a statement on her behalf released through Animal Rebellion, she said the restaurant was "a symbol of excess and inequality."

Ms Smart said: "The Catch is a symbol of excess and inequality in today's world, Weymouth has average wages amongst the lowest in the UK and is at huge risk of sea level rises.

"Yet this restaurant still continues business as usual amongst the worst cost-of-living crisis many will ever experience.

"Sir David is in a unique position to tell the truth about the biodiversity crisis.

"He has the chance to leave a legacy of love, care, and of being the forerunner of a better world."

