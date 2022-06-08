Sir David Attenborough receives second knighthood from Charles at Windsor

Sir David was presented with the honour at Windsor by Prince Charles. Picture: Alamy

By Julita Waleskiewicz

Sir David Attenborough has received a prestigious royal honour from Prince Charles at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

National treasure Sir David was given the honour for services to television and conservation in a ceremony led by Charles.

He has now been appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George.

The beloved broadcaster received the appointment from The Prince of Wales, who shares the presenter's passion for the environment.

The 96-year-old broadcaster was first knighted by The Queen in 1985.

At Windsor Castle, Sir David Attenborough is invested by The Prince of Wales as a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George.



👏 Congratulations Sir David! pic.twitter.com/iYQl0I3DVO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 8, 2022

His latest honour comes after Sir David was featured in the Platinum Party at the Palace jubilee concert.

Sir David's career spans seven decades and he is a member of the Earthshot Prize council, an initiative launched by the Duke of Cambridge to find solutions to environmental issues.

William highlighted the efforts of "visionary environmentalists" during that section of the show, which saw a clip of Sir David projected on to Buckingham Palace.