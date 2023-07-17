Breaking News

Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish take the stand in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish have been called as witnesses for Kevin Spacey's defence. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish have been called as witnesses by the defence in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The pair have been giving evidence via video link from Monaco as part of Spacey’s defence.

The double-Oscar winning actor, 63, is accused of groping one of his accusers during a charity gala, in an allegation he forcefully decried as false.

Denying claims that he made a string of sexually explicit comments to a man, Spacey told jurors on Friday: “I don’t accept a single word that comes out of his mouth.

During the trial, jurors heard how Spacey stored "the most expensive" Mini Cooper "ever" in Sir Elton's garage.

The actor explained he bid on the vehicle at an auction in the early 2000s and the Rocket Man singer "kindly" stored it for him.

David Furnish has been called as a witness for Kevin Spacey's defence. Picture: Getty

“There are deeply personal reasons why I have never and would never speak to a human being in the way (he) has claimed.

“Deeply personal to me, not something I treat lightly”, he said, and raised his voice to add: “I never said what he said I said."

When prosecutor Christine Agnew KC suggested Spacey had “grabbed him by the crotch”, Spacey shot back: “Absolute b*******s.”

What charges does Kevin Spacey face?

US actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court to attend his trial on sexual assault charges in London. Picture: Getty

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised four charges of sexual assault and one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent in May last year.

They related to alleged offences in England between 2005 and 2013 against three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s.The Hollywood actor pleaded not guilty to the charges in July.

He was then charged with seven more offences: three indecent assault charges, as well as one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

These offences allegedly took place against a fourth man between 2001 and 2005.Spacey pleaded not guilty to these charges in January.