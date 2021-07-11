Sir Richard Branson reaches space on board Virgin Galactic flight

11 July 2021, 16:39 | Updated: 11 July 2021, 16:51

Sir Richard Branson reached space on board the Virgin Galactic craft
Sir Richard Branson reached space on board the Virgin Galactic craft. Picture: Virgin Galactic

By Asher McShane

Sir Richard Branson this afternoon made his way to the edge of space aboard Virgin Galactic's first fully crewed flight.

The launch has been hailed a "landmark moment" for the billionaire businessman, as well as the whole commercial space industry.

Take-off had been delayed by about 90 minutes on Sunday due to the weather overnight at Spaceport America in New Mexico, in the US.

But video streamed live online showed the Virgin Galactic in the air at about 3.45pm UK time, and the aircraft had reached 40,000 feet by 4pm.

The aircraft had reached 40,000 feet by 4pm
The aircraft had reached 40,000 feet by 4pm. Picture: Virgin Galactic

Sir Richard is to be the first owner-astronaut to take part in a mission, beating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who plans to reach space in his own rocket through his Blue Origin company.

On the ground, Michael Colglazier, chief executive of Virgin Galactic, said: "This is a landmark moment for Virgin Galactic.

"It's a landmark moment for the new commercial space industry and it certainly is a landmark moment for our founder Richard Branson."

He said the company's work on Sunday was dedicated to "opening up space to all".

Tourists are expected to pay 250,000 US dollars (£180,000) for a spaceflight on Virgin Galactic, which includes four minutes of zero gravity.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jubilant England fans have descended on London ahead of Gareth Southgate's historic clash with Italy at Wembley for Euro 2020.

England v Italy: Thousands of exuberant fans descend on Wembley
Thousands of fans have gathered ahead of the Euro final

England fans let off flares and gather in their thousands ahead of Euro 2020 final
Euro 2020 final tickets to see England v Italy at Wembley are being sold for £70,000 per pair on eBay.

Euro 2020 final: Wembley tickets available for £70k per pair hours ahead of match
Gareth Southgate appears to have become one of England's most popular figures

Gareth Southgate now more popular than Churchill as odds slashed on knighthood
People in England will be "expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces", Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.

People 'expected to wear masks' indoors in England after 19 July - minister
Face masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

Face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who says there's 'no racism in this country'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims there's 'no racism in this country'
David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success
Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'
Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case
Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London