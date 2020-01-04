Sir Rod Stewart charged after allegedly punching security guard at New Year's Eve party

4 January 2020, 11:04

Sir Rod Stewart was allegedly involved in an altercation on New Year's Eve
Sir Rod Stewart was allegedly involved in an altercation on New Year's Eve. Picture: PA

Sir Rod Stewart has been charged by police in the US after he allegedly punched a security guard at a New Year’s Eve party.

The 74-year-old singer is accused of hitting the man in the ribs following an alleged altercation involving his son Sean at a hotel in Florida.

A police document accused the veteran rock star of the attack after he and his group attempted to get into a private party in a children's area at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel.

The hotel's security guard, named as Jessie Dixon in the police document, told officers that he saw a group of people near the check-in table of the private event trying to enter the area without authorisation.

The affidavit claimed that Sir Rod and his group "began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow (Mr Dixon's) instructions to leave".

Mr Dixon alleged that Sean, 39, had got "about nose to nose" with him when he told him to step back and create some space.

The security guard claimed that Sean shoved him backwards after he put the back of his right hand on his chest, and that Sir Rod then stepped towards him and punched him in the ribs.

The arresting officer wrote in the police report that Sir Rod stated that he and his family approached the check-in table at the event in a bid to have the children in their group gain access, and that Mr Dixon then became argumentative with their family.

According to the report, Sir Rod "apologised for his behaviour in the incident".

Sir Rod and Sean are described as "primary aggressors" in the document by the arresting officer, who claims he assessed footage taken from video cameras at the hotel.

Both Sir Rod and Sean were arrested, and the music star was charged with simple battery.

Sir Rod has been issued a notice to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex for a court date on February 5.

Representatives for Sir Rod have been contacted for comment.

