Six injured after car ploughs into pedestrians outside pub in South Wales

23 July 2021, 00:02

A major incident has been declared after a car collided with pedestrians outside a pub
By Daisy Stephens

Six people have been taken to hospital with injuries after a car ploughed into a crowd outside a pub in Pontyclun, South Wales.

Police were called to the serious incident on Llantrisant Road, Pontyclun at around 8.30pm sparking a huge emergency services response.

South Wales Police said six people have been taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

One of the pedestrians has suffered life-changing injuries, the force said, while four were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering "minor injuries".

The driver of the car, a 79-year-old man, is in a critical condition.

It is believed he suffered a medical episode which resulted in the car he was driving, crashing with The Windsor pub.

Chief Inspector James Ratti of South Wales Police said: "Emergency services were called to this critical incident just before 8.30pm this evening and were confronted with a scene which involved a number of casualties.

"We worked alongside our colleagues in both the ambulance and fire services to deal with the casualties as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"This was a very distressing incident and we are very grateful to the members of the public who came to the aid of the injured people in the moments immediately after the collision."

An investigation into the collision has now been launched, the force added.

Read more: Record number of alerts sent to NHS Covid app users

Read more: London hospitals warned there could be 1,500 coronavirus patients by mid-August

Pictures from the scene show several ambulances, police cars and fire engines. A police cordon is in place around the street.

The owner of the nearby The Windsor pub wrote on Facebook: "Hiya all. I have had a few messages in regards to the situation tonight. Everyone has been taken to hospital and the emergency services are on the case.

"Thank you all for your help. Thanks to all by standers who helped and all the emergency services. Thanks Tia and team x."

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said in a tweet: "Shocking news from Pontyclun this evening. Thank you to the efforts of the emergency services on the scene. My thoughts are with everyone involved."

