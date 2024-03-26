Six missing workers presumed dead after Baltimore bridge collapse, US Coast Guard says

26 March 2024, 23:37

Shocking new footage has emerged of the Singaporean-flagged Dali slamming into the bridge's concrete support pillar
Shocking new footage has emerged of the Singaporean-flagged Dali slamming into the bridge's concrete support pillar. Picture: Getty/Social Media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Six people who went missing after Baltimore's Key Bridge collapsed as it was struck by a container ship are presumed dead, the US Coast Guard has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A desperate search was launched to try and trace six construction workers who plunged 185ft into the cold waters below the bridge.

Given the time they have been missing and the water temperatures, the workers are presumed to have died.

The Coast Guard will now suspend its search and rescue mission and instead focus on a recovery mission.

"We do not want to injure any of these first responders in this recovery effort," an official said.

It comes after harrowing close-up video footage has emerged of the moment Baltimore's Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship.

The ship issued a mayday moments before the crash, meaning authorities were able to close off the bridge to regular traffic.

A state of emergency was declared on Tuesday morning following the catastrophic collision, which occurred at about 1.30am.

The ship, the Singaporean flagged Dali, was only 20 minutes into its journey when it slammed into a support column on the bridge. 

US president Joe Biden posted on Twitter: “This morning, I convened senior members of my team for a briefing on the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. I've directed my Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident.”

The ship's crew has remained on board the cargo vessel, which remains marooned under the bridge, and are being questioned by members of the Coast Guard.

Read More: Up to 20 construction workers and several vehicles plunge into river after Baltimore bridge collapses

Read More: Two pulled from water after Baltimore bridge hit by cargo ship collapses

During an early morning press conference at around 6:30 am, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace was only able to confirm that two people were pulled from the water.

Two pulled from water after Baltimore bridge hit by cargo ship collapses

One was unhurt, the other had to be rushed to a local hospital with "serious injuries".

It was not immediately clear what caused the cargo ship to crash into the bridge. The FBI has not ruled out terrorism.

One local official described the collision as a "developing mass casualty event."

Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge which collapsed
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge which collapsed. Picture: Getty

The rescue effort incorporates Coast Guard ships, local police boats, Baltimore's Fire Department, volunteer fire departments from the surrounding areas as well as teams of divers as the desperate search for survivors goes on.

According to an early Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) report, the container ship "lost propulsion" as it was leaving port. 

"The vessel notified MD Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and an allision with the bridge was possible," the report said.

"The vessel struck the bridge causing a complete collapse."

Dr Nii Attoh-Okine from Maryland University speaks to LBC as 6 remain missing after bridge collapse

The ship crashed into one of the bridge’s supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds — a shocking spectacle that was captured on video and posted on social media.

The vessel caught fire billowing thick black smoke out of its wreck.

There appeared to be an explosion on the container ship as it collided with the bridge sending container and diesel flooding into the water. One of the vehicles that fell to the water was a tractor-trailer.

The ship involved is the 948 foot long Dali, a Singaporean-flagged container bound for Colombo, Sri Lanka. It could be seen on ship tracking websites positioned stationary under the bridge following the crash.

It left Baltimore's Seagirt Marine Terminal at 12:24am. At 1:25am, is began to slow and diverted off of its course. The video shows lights going off on board just before the crash.

Graphic shows location of collapsed bridge in Baltimore

It's unclear what cargo the Dali was holding. According to the ship's owners, all crew members were accounted for with no injuries reported.

 Around 30,000 vehicles use the bridge, which is named for the writer of the Star Spangled Banner, every day. It opened in 1977.

Sonar has indicated that there are vehicles in the water, where the temperature was about 47 degrees Fahrenheit in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a buoy that collects data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Maryland Bridge Collapse

Six presumed dead after cargo ship rammed Baltimore bridge triggering collapse

Abdul Ezedi being baptised in June 2018 and (R) injured after the chemical attack

Churches ‘undermining’ asylum system after Clapham attacker allowed to stay in UK despite failing test on Christianity

Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties have been raided

Police raids on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes an ‘unprecedented ambush’, rapper's lawyer says

Sexual Misconduct Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer says raids on homes were ‘excessive’ use of force

Exclusive
Julian Assange's wife warns of 'assassination' as she admits WikiLeaks founder ‘could be killed in the United States’

Julian Assange's wife fears he could be killed by 'death penalty or assassination' even with US assurances

Election 2024 Trump Bible

Trump is selling ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles as he faces mounting legal bills

There are warnings over Temu's latest cash offer scheme

Chinese budget brand Temu floods X with ‘free £50 cash giveaway’ but there's warnings over alarming Ts&Cs

Buttons are displayed during a campaign event for US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr in Oakland, California

Robert F Kennedy Jr picks Nicole Shanahan as running mate for White House bid

Trump Hush Money

Judge issues gag order barring Donald Trump from commenting over hush money case

The popular dog breed faces being banned in Germany

Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: Sausage dogs ‘to be banned in Germany’

Abdul Ezedi being baptised in June 2018 and (R) injured after the chemical attack

Clapham attacker granted asylum by judge despite ‘lack of credibility’ and failing basic questions about Christianity

Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Maryland Bridge Collapse

What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse

Dune: Part Two photo call – London

After Wonka success, Timothee Chalamet signs first-look deal with Warner Bros

Temperatures will rise to 15C this weekend

UK to be 4C hotter than Spain over Easter Bank Holiday weekend as Met Office says weather is ‘improving’

Maryland-Bridge-Collapse

Cargo ship lost power and issued mayday call before hitting Baltimore bridge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Planes hit by GPS jamming in Europe

More than 1,600 European planes hit by mystery GPS jamming with Russia feared responsible

US Israel Palestinians

US and Israeli defence chiefs meet to discuss plans for Gaza

Russia blames Britain for concert hall terror attack despite Isis confession

Russia blames Britain for concert hall terror attack despite ISIS confession

Johnny Mercer

Veterans' minister faces jail after refusing to name sources who told him about SAS Afghan 'war crimes'
Emergency services were called to a report of a woman in medical distress at a property in Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven

Murder and noxious substance investigation launched after woman dies

Robert Halfon (l) and James Heappey (r)

Tory exodus continues: Robert Halfon becomes latest to stand down as James Heappey formally resigns
Shocking new footage has emerged of the Singaporean-flagged Dali slamming into the bridge's concrete support pillar

Shocking new video shows Baltimore bridge collapse as rescuers race to find six missing people who plunged into river
Tim Davie said that “reform” is necessary where the BBC's license fee is concerned

BBC could make the rich pay more in latest 'progressive' license fee shake-up

Russia Ukraine War Weapons

Ukraine says a third of Russian warships in Black Sea ‘destroyed or disabled’

Claims were made that a Jewish child was mistreated by some nurses at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

NHS staff 'told not to wear Palestine badges' after claims 'visibly Jewish' boy was mistreated at hospital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will make his first major public appearance this Easter Sunday

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event
Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday evening

Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales
Kate, 42, has begun a preventative course of chemotherapy after she was discovered to have had cancer following major abdominal surgery.

Sarah Ferguson 'full of admiration' for Kate following cancer diagnosis and hopes she now has 'space to heal'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit