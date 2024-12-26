More than 450 migrants crossed Channel in small boats on Christmas Day, Home Office figures show

More than 450 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

More than 450 people crossed the English Channel in small boats on Christmas Day, according to Home Office figures.

Data updated on Thursday indicated that 451 migrants arrived on December 25 on 11 boats.

The last time vessels carrying migrants were known to have arrived was on December 14, when 160 people arrived in three boats.

The figures take the total number of crossings in 2024 to 35,491, around 21% higher than last year, but about 22% down on 2022.

The last time there were crossings on Christmas Day was 2022 when 90 people arrived. There were 67 the year before in 2021.

Sir Keir Starmer has made "smashing the gangs" who facilitate small boat crossings one of his top priorities since coming to power.

The Prime Minister has set up a new Border Security Command, and is attempting to work more closely with the UK's European neighbours to pull apart organised crime gangs involved in people smuggling.