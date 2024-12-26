More than 450 migrants crossed Channel in small boats on Christmas Day, Home Office figures show

26 December 2024, 19:46

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday December 26, 2024.
More than 450 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

More than 450 people crossed the English Channel in small boats on Christmas Day, according to Home Office figures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Data updated on Thursday indicated that 451 migrants arrived on December 25 on 11 boats.

The last time vessels carrying migrants were known to have arrived was on December 14, when 160 people arrived in three boats.

The figures take the total number of crossings in 2024 to 35,491, around 21% higher than last year, but about 22% down on 2022.

The last time there were crossings on Christmas Day was 2022 when 90 people arrived. There were 67 the year before in 2021.

Sir Keir Starmer has made "smashing the gangs" who facilitate small boat crossings one of his top priorities since coming to power.

The Prime Minister has set up a new Border Security Command, and is attempting to work more closely with the UK's European neighbours to pull apart organised crime gangs involved in people smuggling.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Israeli air strikes on Yemen airport ‘were metres from WHO chief’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli police set to probe Netanyahu’s wife over ‘harassment of witnesses’

A row has erupted over Reform UK's claims about membership

Row erupts between Reform and Tory Party over membership figures - as Farage accuses Badenoch of being 'bitter'

Ilkka Koskim’ki

Finland stops Russia-linked ship amid probe into damaged undersea power cable

Manmohan Singh salutes

Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh dies aged 92

Injured Ukrainian servicemen are treated

North Korean troops ‘suffering heavy losses in Russian region’

World Health Organization WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Head of WHO claims to have been in Yemen airport during Israeli air strikes on Houthi targets - as crew member injured

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-PRESS

Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli airstrike outside hospital in Gaza Strip, Health Ministry claims

Shoppers walk outside Selfridge's store in Oxford Street during Boxing Day sales

High Street suffers as Boxing Day shoppers stay at home

The wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190

Azerbaijan mourns for Kazakhstan plane crash victims amid claims of Russian role

Rail Passengers Brace For Wave Of Strikes Through Holiday Season

More than 360,000 UK train services were fully or part-cancelled in past year - as reliability plummets

Israel Palestinians

Israeli strike kills five Palestinian journalists in Gaza Strip

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder In Shaftesbury Avenue

Man held on suspicion of attempted murder after four pedestrians hit by car in London's West End on Christmas Day

Two woman were killed in the reported stabbing

Two women and dog dead after stabbing in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day - with two more injured

Mariann Borocz

Man charged with murder of woman whose body was found nine days after being reported missing

Leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage

Reform membership surpasses Conservatives, Nigel Farage claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

2024 has been a crazy year

Twelve offbeat stories you might have missed in 2024

The Gavin and Stacey gang at Pam and Mick's house in Essex

Gavin and Stacey finale secures highest Christmas Day ratings since 2008 - with 12.3 million viewers
Pope Francis leaves Rebibbia Prison

Pope takes Holy Year and prayers for better future to Rome prison

Smoke billows from an out of control bushfire in the Grampians National Park

Heatwave sparks warning of potentially devastating wildfires in Australian state

Investigators work at the place where Lt General Igor Kirillov was killed

Russia arrests four over ‘plot to kill military officials on Ukraine’s orders’

Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ‘to the city and to the world’) Christmas Day blessing from the main balcony of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican

Pope Francis kicks off year-long Jubilee

South Korea’s acting president, Han Duck-soo, speaks at the government complex in Seoul

South Korean opposition submits motion to impeach acting president

APTOPIX Syria

Six people dead in clashes in Syria

Indian Ocean Tsunami Anniversary Photo Gallery

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since devastating Indian Ocean tsunami

The wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 lies on the ground near the airport of Aktau, Kazakhstan

Dozens dead as Azerbaijani plane crashes in Kazakhstan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Royals attend Christmas service at Sandringham

Royals attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham as hundreds gather to greet King Charles and family

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News