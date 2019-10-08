Smithfield Bone Man: Extinction Rebellion Are Putting People Out Of Work

8 October 2019, 07:35

The man in charge of disposing of the bones at Smithfield Market labelled the Extinction Rebellion protest a "disgrace".

Climate change activists blocked the entrances to the famous meat market as part of their two-week campaign to "shut down" London to raise awareness of environmental issues.

Speaking to LBC, Perry the Bone Man said he won't be able to pay his bills if he can't work for a fortnight.

He said: "It would normally be quite busy here. I've been coming here for nearly 40 years and I think it's disgraceful.

"We haven't caused the problems around the world with whatever they're talking about. It's not caused by us working people, it's caused by governments.

"Why are they coming to demonstrate against us, possibly putting us out of work?

"I spoke to a gentleman last week and told him, 'you give us an alternative, we'll come and do it.' This is not an alternative. This is just putting people out of work."

Perry the Bone Man at Smithfield Market
Perry the Bone Man at Smithfield Market. Picture: LBC

Asked about the Extinction Rebellion camp at Smithfield, Perry added: "It's the happy clappy mob, isn't it? I'm not going to be able to pay my bills, they're not going to be able to pay their bills.

"They're not interested in paying their bills. They want to go backwards. It's like Blackadder in there. They want to live on spinach and carrots all through the winter. I don't think so."

