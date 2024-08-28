Smoking in pub gardens 'could be banned', leaked plans reveal, as ministers vow to make UK smoke-free

Smoking in pub gardens could be banned under government plans. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Smoking in pub gardens could be banned, according to leaked government documents, as Labour pushes to make Britain smoke-free.

Cigarette smoking could also be banned outside football stadiums, in outdoor restaurants, open-air spaces at nightclubs, and pavements by them, according to the plans.

Smoking outside universities, hospitals, sports grounds, children's play areas and small parks could also be barred.

Private homes and large open spaces such as parks and streets would not be affected by the new legislation.

The plans are set to be revealed as part of a strengthened Tobacco and Vapes Bill, according to the Sun.

A government spokesperson did not deny the reports and said that they were trying to "finally make Britain smoke-free".

People drinking and smoking in a pub garden. Picture: Alamy

The plan is said to have caused dispute in the government, with some concerned about the potential impact of the extended ban on pubs and restaurants.

But others are said to have pointed to the billions that smoking costs the taxpayer each year, as well as the huge health impact.

The change would be brought in as part of a strengthened version of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill proposed by Rishi Sunak.

Labour did not include these plans as part of their manifesto in the General Election, saying only that they would honour the Conservatives' plan to phase out smoking gradually by continually raising the legal smoking age.

Over six million people in the UK are still believed to be smokers. The NHS has warned of the danger of passive smoking to non-smokers, especially children.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We do not comment on leaks.

"Smoking claims 80,000 lives a year, puts huge pressure on our NHS and costs taxpayers billions.

“We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from second-hand smoking.

"We’re considering a range of measures to finally make Britain smoke-free.”