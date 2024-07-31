‘Sneaky seagull’ terrorising Greggs’ customers by swooping on them and stealing their lunch

By Henry Riley

Bournemouth is extremely popular at this time of year, especially the beach when the weather is this hot.

But there is a problem in the town centre, and that’s Greg, the hungry seagull.

Greg has been terrorising locals, mostly as people come out of Greggs with a sausage roll or steak bake.

The menacing thief rests on top of a nearby phone box, prowling for its next target.

One resident told LBC: “I”m aware of a seagull down at Tesco which goes for people’s sandwiches…I know a couple of drivers have been caught down at Tesco.”

Another resident claims he was attacked by a seagull after buying a sandwich.

“It just came flying at me,” he told LBC.

The local resident even claimed a woman was attacked and had her head cut open by the seagull.

The council has claimed there is not much it can do and urged members of the public not to feed the seagulls.

LBC’s very-own Henry Riley even had his own sausage roll stolen by Greg.