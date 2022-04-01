Snooker star dragged, punched and kicked woman in 'sustained' attack

1 April 2022, 21:50

Wenbo was fined for attacking the woman
Wenbo was fined for attacking the woman. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A professional snooker player was caught on CCTV hitting and kicking a woman in a "sustained" attack.

Liang Wenbo was fined £1,380 and given a 12-month community order for the "domestic-related assault", the Crown Prosecution Service [CPS] said.

Wenbo, who is ranked 33rd in the world, was seen apparently having an argument with the victim in Sheffield city centre before he repeatedly struck her.

CCTV from the attack on July showed him drag her to the floor and carry on assaulting her despite a man trying to intervene.

The CPS added that another camera showed him push her against the wall and punch her.

A woman raised the alarm by calling 999 as she screamed in distress.

Wenbo, 35, of Abingdon in Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty to assault by beating at a previous hearing before being fined at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Jonathan Wettreich, deputy chief Crown prosecutor, CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: "Wenbo perpetrated a sustained and deliberate assault on the female victim, late at night, leaving her in great distress.

"He has pleaded guilty and been fined £1,380 and given a community order.

"This was an evidence-led prosecution. We will always pursue domestic abuse cases where our legal tests are met.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and the CPS treats such cases with the utmost seriousness."

Governing body the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association said: "Wenbo has clearly been charged and found guilty of a serious offence.

"We were not aware of this incident and are very disappointed to read of such matters.

"Whilst we read that Wenbo has already been sentenced for this offence, we will now consider the position from our sport's disciplinary perspective.

"Again, we are extremely disappointed to read this news today."

Wenbo, who has won one ranking title, the 2016 English Open, reached 11th in the world rankings during his career.

He is scheduled to take part in the qualifiers for the upcoming World Championship in Sheffield next week.

