Snoop Dogg serenaded by lone bagpiper playing one of his hits as hip hop star lands in Glasgow

Snoop flashed a thumbs up after the quirky performance. Picture: Social media

By Adam Solomons

Hip hop star Snoop Dogg landed in Glasgow to a performance of one of his hits by a bagpipe player.

The hilarious video shows the iconic rapper and producer dancing to a performance of Still DRE by Perthshire musician Ross Ainslie.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, touched down in Glasgow ahead of a performance at the city's OVO Hydro venue.

Ainslie shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Played for Snoop Dogg today!"

Comments from baffled fans included one by Rachel Sermani, who wrote: "That's the best."

Fellow piper Ali Hutton added: "How the f*** did you get that gig?!"

And Islay Spalding wrote: "Haha brilliant!"

The 51-year-old hitmaker is behind such hits as Drop It Like It's Hot, Sweat and Beautiful.

He also features on Dr Dre's smash-hit Still DRE, which has more than one billion views on YouTube.

Snoop is set to play in Glasgow on Friday night ahead of a gig at the O2 Arena on Tuesday.

He'll then perform in Leeds, Birmingham and Dublin.