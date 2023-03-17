Daniel Barnett 9pm - 10pm
Snoop Dogg serenaded by lone bagpiper playing one of his hits as hip hop star lands in Glasgow
17 March 2023, 20:02
Hip hop star Snoop Dogg landed in Glasgow to a performance of one of his hits by a bagpipe player.
The hilarious video shows the iconic rapper and producer dancing to a performance of Still DRE by Perthshire musician Ross Ainslie.
Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, touched down in Glasgow ahead of a performance at the city's OVO Hydro venue.
Ainslie shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Played for Snoop Dogg today!"
Comments from baffled fans included one by Rachel Sermani, who wrote: "That's the best."
Fellow piper Ali Hutton added: "How the f*** did you get that gig?!"
And Islay Spalding wrote: "Haha brilliant!"
The 51-year-old hitmaker is behind such hits as Drop It Like It's Hot, Sweat and Beautiful.
He also features on Dr Dre's smash-hit Still DRE, which has more than one billion views on YouTube.
Snoop is set to play in Glasgow on Friday night ahead of a gig at the O2 Arena on Tuesday.
He'll then perform in Leeds, Birmingham and Dublin.