Snow to hit Britain as Beast from the East could plunge temperatures to record lows, Met Office warns

Snow could hit the UK next month. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Brits could be hit with an unseasonal blanketing of snow in March, the Met Office has said, with temperatures likely to drop below freezing.

Meteorologists recorded a sudden stratospheric warning earlier this month, the same phenomenon that caused the Beast from the East in 2018.

That means the UK could be hit with snow and wind over the next few weeks, the forecaster has warned.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said on Monday: "Today is starting off on a frosty note, especially across Scotland and parts of southern England.

This March could be the coldest on record. Picture: Getty

"It will be dry for many but a few showers will move into eastern England, the Midlands and Wales at times."

Bookmakers have also cut the odds on this March being the coldest on record.

Alex Apati from Ladbrokes said: "The incoming Beast from the East has forced us to slash odds on next month playing host to the coldest March on record."

It comes as the Northern Lights were seen across the UK on Sunday evening and could appear again on Monday night, according to the Met Office.

Snow could be set to hit the UK. Picture: Getty

Displays of colourful light were seen across the UK, primarily in Scotland, but also in Wales, Shropshire and Cambridgeshire.

Temperatures were expected to drop to -8C in Scotland overnight, with the northern and eastern coasts enduring most of wintry conditions towards the end of the week. Snow and rain is expected to move to the west.

Cold weather is expected to continue later in the week.

The Met Office added: "Friday is likely to be mostly cloudy with some light rain in places, although some clear or sunny intervals remain possible. Into the weekend, settled conditions are expected to continue, bringing variable cloud with some clear, sunny spells. Showers mainly along northern and eastern coasts could be wintry across hills.

"Later in the period, high pressure is expected to migrate northwestwards, increasing the likelihood of any wintry showers in the north and east.

"There is a small possibility of more organised rain or snow spreading southwards, with the west and northwest most likely to remain under a settled regime.

"Winds generally light to moderate, possibly becoming stronger in the north. Temperatures generally colder than average, with some overnight frost likely."