Exact date snowfall set to blanket parts of UK with just weeks to go until Christmas

c. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Parts of the UK are about to experience a significant snow blast - with residents in these areas needing to prepare for freezing temperatures.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A White Christmas is looking likely for some, with snow expected to begin for some parts of the country on December 16.

Forecasts show that much of Scotland and parts of northern England will be blanketed, according to WXCharts.

According to the forecaster, all of Scotland apart from areas near Wick in the far north will be covered in snow by December 23.

As expected, the heaviest snowfall will occur in the Scottish Highlands and eastern regions, including Fort William, where snow depths could reach up to 20cm.

Temperatures are also expected to drop as low as a chilly -10°C.

A woman walks her dogs through heavy snow. Picture: Getty

The icy front is set to push across the UK, reaching areas like Carlisle, Liverpool, and Sheffield, and extending along the coastline down to Plymouth in Devon.

By early Monday morning, much of Northern Ireland will also be hit with colder, wintry conditions, with snow accumulations of around 1cm expected along the east and south coasts, including Dublin and Cork.

However, England's portion of the Arctic blast may begin to ease by Monday evening.

While snow will continue to accumulate in the Scottish Highlands, with depths reaching up to 25cm, areas such as Newcastle are likely to see the snow melt away.

Read more: 'Building alone' will not be enough for prison overcrowding crisis as government promises 14,000 new cells by 2031

Read more: Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke, 98, 'safely evacuated' from Malibu home during horrifying wildfires

People walking through heavy snowfall in Trenance Gardens in Newquay, Cornwall. Picture: Alamy

London is more likely to see rain, with Birmingham and Manchester facing similar conditions.

However, colder weather may still reach these cities, with the wintry conditions potentially extending into the following weekend.

In addition to the capital, south Wales will also need to brace for rain, as suggested by weather maps.

Overall, much of the UK is expected to experience some snow by December 21, with northern Scotland set to bear the brunt of the storm, according to the Express.