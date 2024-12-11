Exact date snowfall set to blanket parts of UK with just weeks to go until Christmas

11 December 2024, 10:02

c
c. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Parts of the UK are about to experience a significant snow blast - with residents in these areas needing to prepare for freezing temperatures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A White Christmas is looking likely for some, with snow expected to begin for some parts of the country on December 16.

Forecasts show that much of Scotland and parts of northern England will be blanketed, according to WXCharts.

According to the forecaster, all of Scotland apart from areas near Wick in the far north will be covered in snow by December 23.

As expected, the heaviest snowfall will occur in the Scottish Highlands and eastern regions, including Fort William, where snow depths could reach up to 20cm.

Temperatures are also expected to drop as low as a chilly -10°C.

BRITAIN-WEATHER-SNOW
A woman walks her dogs through heavy snow. Picture: Getty

The icy front is set to push across the UK, reaching areas like Carlisle, Liverpool, and Sheffield, and extending along the coastline down to Plymouth in Devon.

By early Monday morning, much of Northern Ireland will also be hit with colder, wintry conditions, with snow accumulations of around 1cm expected along the east and south coasts, including Dublin and Cork.

However, England's portion of the Arctic blast may begin to ease by Monday evening.

While snow will continue to accumulate in the Scottish Highlands, with depths reaching up to 25cm, areas such as Newcastle are likely to see the snow melt away.

Read more: 'Building alone' will not be enough for prison overcrowding crisis as government promises 14,000 new cells by 2031

Read more: Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke, 98, 'safely evacuated' from Malibu home during horrifying wildfires

People walking through heavy snowfall in Trenance Gardens in Newquay, Cornwall
People walking through heavy snowfall in Trenance Gardens in Newquay, Cornwall. Picture: Alamy

London is more likely to see rain, with Birmingham and Manchester facing similar conditions.

However, colder weather may still reach these cities, with the wintry conditions potentially extending into the following weekend.

In addition to the capital, south Wales will also need to brace for rain, as suggested by weather maps.

Overall, much of the UK is expected to experience some snow by December 21, with northern Scotland set to bear the brunt of the storm, according to the Express.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe Biden speaks at a lectern

Biden backs memo aimed at helping Trump on China, Iran, North Korea and Russia

Reserve Bank of India’s new governor Sanjay Malhotra

India’s new central bank governor takes over as economic growth slows

The mega-tunnel will be large enough to have two lanes of traffic in both directions.

Plans in for incredible longest and deepest tunnel in the world, costing £37 billion and slashing 21-hour trips in half

A private medical clinic is seen damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian women pulled alive from rubble hours after Russian missile strike

Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli strike on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Deadly Israeli strike hits house sheltering displaced people in Gaza

GCHQ

Can you solve GCHQ's Christmas puzzle? Put your brain to the test against Britain's top spies

Exclusive
Shabana Mahmood

Justice Secretary hints at axing some jury trials amid 'unacceptable' Crown Court backlog

Cavan Medlock

WATCH: Moment 'Neo-Nazi' is overpowered by receptionist after walking into London law firm with six inch knife

Lisa Nandy's department bought the new folders in October

Government department spent £1,200 on two ministerial folders

People gather outside the fire damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne

Australian police launch special operation over increased antisemitic attacks

c

93 gang members behind £4m in thefts arrested in nationwide shoplifting crackdown

Sarah Thompson died after taking the weight loss drops

Mum died suddenly after taking ‘fat ‘burning serum’ drops to shed weight after cancer

Floyd Mayweather was attacked in Hatton Garden

Floyd Mayweather 'attacked by mob' over 'support for Israel' while out shopping in central London jewellery street

Kim Yong Hyun

South Korea’s ex-defence chief tried to kill himself following arrest

Israeli troops in Khan Younis

Israeli strikes on home and refugee camp in Gaza kill at least 26, say medics

Taiwan’s fighter jets prepare to take off at an airbase in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan

Taiwan demands China ends military activity in nearby waters

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

'Knife-wielding Neo-Nazi' who planned attack at London law firm 'wanted to provide rallying cry for right-wing terrorists'
Alex Jones speaks

Judge rejects sale of Infowars to The Onion

Dick Van Dyke

Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke, 98, 'safely evacuated' from Malibu home during horrifying wildfires
The Ministry of Justice has promised to find 14,000 cell spaces in jails by 2031

'Building alone' will not be enough for prison overcrowding crisis as government promises 14,000 new cells by 2031
Palestinians line up to receive free meals at Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip

UN says humanitarian aid to North Gaza largely blocked for two months

Protesters with images of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and former South Korea Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, centre,

Police search South Korean president’s office – reports

Participants gather to stage a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, in front of the headquarters of the ruling People Power Party in Seoul

South Korea’s national police chief detained over martial law

Police stand near houses vandalised with anti-Israel slogans in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra

Sydney attacks condemned as antisemitic

Michael Schumacher's manager received a call demanding £12million, a court has heard.

Michael Schumacher's manager took call 'demanding £12million or photos of him would be leaked', blackmail trial hears
Plans for new jails will be forced through

Rayner takes on the NIMBYs: New moves to stop towns and villages objecting to government infrastructure plans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News