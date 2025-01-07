'Bit of an adventure': 23 guests snowed in at highest pub in Britain - after amber warning brings flurry of snow and ice

The Tan Hill Inn is located in the rural North Yorkshire Dales. Picture: The Tan Hill Inn/Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

23 guests and six members of staff have been snowed in at the highest pub in Great Britain after an amber weather warning brought a flurry of snow and ice to world famous boozer.

The Tan Hill Inn in the North Yorkshire Dales - which sits 528m (1,732 ft) above sea level - often gets snowed in at this time of year.

The 17th century pub has shared images of cheerful guests building snowmen, playing cards, eating Yorkshire puddings and even having a disco during the "snow-in".

Snow has battered parts of the UK prompting the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency to issue an amber "danger to life" alert ahead of blizzards and plunging temperatures.

Elsewhere in the UK, more snow is forecast this week with the capital and large parts of southern England set to be blanketed with up to 10cm.

The pub shared on Facebook: "Hello from a wintry Tan Hill Inn where our 23 snowed-in visitors and six staff are tucking into a full English and wondering how long their enforced stay will last here at Britain’s highest pub."

"Our guests are having a leisurely start to their day after a ‘convivial atmosphere’ last night because there’s no rush to check out until conditions improve up here on the moors.

"And while we wait to see if it’s safe for them to leave please note that due to the amber weather warning for snow and ice we are still closed to the public.

"It’s residents only for the time being - we will keep you updated when we reopen.

The pub is situated in rural Swaledale. Picture: Facebook

'Adventure'

They also posted: "Day Two of our ‘snow-in’ and manager Nicole has been showing Australian guest Paul Wright how to build a snowman here at Britain’s highest pub.

"It’s been a bit of an adventure for Paul, his wife Naomi and son Declan who were caught by the weekend snowstorm on their first trip to the UK.

Paul said: “As well as making my first snowman I’m getting a liking for the huge Yorkshire puddings and the Tan Hill bitter.

"The staff have been amazing. They are working so hard. We offered to wash the dishes but they weren’t having it.”

Six members of staff are snowed-in at the pub. Picture: Tan Hill Inn/Facebook

Back in 2021, the much-loved pub made global headlines after around 60 people were stranded there.

Yorkshire Mountain Rescue teams had told staff at the Tan Hill Inn they could not let anyone leave due to the treacherous conditions.

Guests had turned up for a live performance by Oasis tribute act 'Noasis' on Friday night, but were unable to leave due to the snow.