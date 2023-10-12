SNP MP Lisa Cameron defects to Tories claiming 'toxic and bullying' treatment by party

12 October 2023, 13:45 | Updated: 12 October 2023, 14:01

Dr Lisa Cameron MP has quit the SNP and joined the Tories.
Dr Lisa Cameron MP has quit the SNP and joined the Tories. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

MP Dr Lisa Cameron has quit the SNP and joined the Conservatives in a shock and unprecedented defection just three days out from the SNP's annual conference.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cameron, a clinical psychologist, announced the bombshell move on the day her constituency party looked like it would de-select her as its candidate for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow.

It is the first time an SNP MP has crossed the floor to join the Conservatives, and the first time East Kilbride has had a Tory MP. The Conservatives now have seven MPs in Scotland.

There had been growing tensions between Cameron and SNP members with speculation she could force a by-election, or quit to sit as an independent, if she lost the selection contest.

SNP members had objected to her pro-life stance on abortion and her lack of support for gender recognition reforms. Her rival to be selected for the seat, Grant Costello, had already received the backing of the areas's MSP Colette Stevenson and of SNP culture minister Christina McKelvie.

However Cameron said her decision to cross the floor was due to the "toxic and bullying" treatment she claims to have experienced within the SNP Westminster group.

She said she had been ostracised since speaking up in defence of a victim of sexual harrassment which had been carried out by SNP MP Patrick Grady. He was suspended from the House of Commons and apologised in Parliament after being found to have acted inappropriately towards a party staffer.

Cameron said that by refusing to back Grady she had been shunned, and as a result, had experienced panic attacks and been prescribed anti-depressants.

The MP said she had received support from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after her mental wellbeing deteriorated in recent weeks, but has had no contact from the SNP leadership.

"I do not feel able to continue in what I have experienced as a toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group, which resulted in my requiring counselling for a period of 12 months in Parliament and caused significant deterioration in my health and wellbeing as assessed by my GP, including the need for antidepressants," she said.

"I will never regret my actions in standing up for a victim of abuse at the hands of an SNP MP last year, but I have no faith remaining in a party whose leadership supported the perpetrator's interests over that of the victim's and who have shown little to no interest in acknowledging or addressing the impact.

"It is also true that I have received no contact from party leadership in the past weeks, despite members of every other main political party contacting me to offer support and compassion during what has been an extremely difficult time."

She praised Mr Sunak's "positive" leadership, saying it contrasted to that of the SNP group.

Dr Cameron also said the SNP's founding cause of Scottish independence had led to "significant division" in families like hers.

Today SNP leader Humza Yousaf said Cameron's decision was "probably the least surprising news frankly that I’ve had as first minister and party leader in the last six months."

He added: “For me, Lisa Cameron by her own admission was facing a very difficult selection contest and now we know why.

“It’s clear that the people of her constituency, they voted for an SNP MP. They did not vote for a Conservative MP. Lisa Cameron should do the honourable thing and step down. It would be the right thing to do.”

Her decision has sparked outrage among SNP members and politicians with some suggesting she had been promised a peerage in order to get her to join the Conservatives.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "delighted" at her decision describing her as "a brave and committed constituency MP".

He added: "Lisa is right that we should aim to do politics better, with more empathy and less division and a dedication to always be doing what we think is right.

"I look forward to working with her on the disability issues she has championed so passionately in Parliament, and on the issues that really matter to her constituents in East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow.

An SNP spokeswoman said her constituents would be "appalled" that they now had a Conservative MP.

She said: "Lisa Cameron should now do the right thing and step down to allow a by-election.

"Her constituents elected an SNP MP, not a Tory, and they deserve to have the democratic opportunity to elect a hard-working SNP MP who will put the interests of Scotland first.

"On a personal basis, we wish her well."

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said “Like many ex-SNP supporters, she has realised that her former party is hopelessly divided under Humza Yousaf and incapable of focusing on the real priorities of the Scottish people.

“Lisa took a principled stand in supporting the victim in the Patrick Grady case, when her party took the side of the disgraced MP. For doing so, she has been shamefully and inexplicably mistreated by the SNP.

“I look forward to working with Lisa, who recognises the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister are focused on the issues that matter to people in Scotland and across the UK.”

Labour's Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray described her move as "bizarre" and said it "shows that the SNP is falling apart before our eyes.

“The fact is that the SNP and the Tories are two sides of the same coin - putting the cause of division before the needs of the people."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Captain Tom Moore's family say they would keep the money from his books because it was 'his wish'

'His wishes, not ours': Captain Tom's family insist they were right to keep £800,000 from his books

The Dutch model, 46, became a household name in 2004 during her stint as a personal assistant for Beckham, 48, amid claims she had a four-month affair with the England star.

Rebecca Loos asks followers whether to 'speak out' in latest cryptic post amid claims she lied about David Beckham 'affair'
Israeli tanks stationed near the border with Lebanon

Israel preparing for possible ground assault as air strikes devastate Gaza

Shoppers were “misinformed” by social media posts before “purging” the library’s shelves

'The worst of all jumble sales': Customers mistakenly think library books could be bought for £1 a bag

US secretary of state Antony Blinken

We will always be there by your side, Blinken pledges after meeting Israeli PM

Volunteers clean up rubble after the earthquake in western Afghanistan

More than 90% of people killed by Afghanistan quake were women and children – UN

Anna Gutu, left, and Gina Marie Rzucidlo both died in their attempts to reach the summit

Two rival mountaineers killed during final climb of world record attempt

A Powerball lottery ticket

Lucky lottery player in California wins huge Powerball jackpot

It is thought to be 'unlikely' that the FA will light up the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israel flag

Wembley Stadium arch won't be lit in Israeli flag colours says FA ahead of England friendly

The UK is setting up flights to bring Brits out of Israel

UK to arrange flights for Brits fleeing Israel as violence with Hamas rages on

A destroyed cafe after a Russian rocket attack in the village of Hroza

Romania finds drone fragments on its soil as Russia again hits southern Ukraine

Noam Sagi and Sharon Lifschitz at a press conference today

Girls 'were raped over their friends' bodies' by Hamas carrying out 'a second Holocaust', British relatives reveal

Bed bugs viewed under magnifying glass.

Bedbugs: is the threat real? All you need to know

Rain is set to sweep the UK

Exact time torrential rain and strong winds to sweep the UK as 'cold snap' arrives

Bernie Ecclestone arriving at court

Bernie Ecclestone avoids jail despite admitting £400million fraud

The footage emerged after it was reported that the number of “anti-Jewish” hate incidents has trebled in the UK

‘Aww, are your people dead?’: shocking footage shows pro-Palestine protester taunting Jewish man

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ariel and a family are among the missing Brits in Israel

Bring them home: Six-month-old baby Ariel among missing Brits in Israel after Hamas massacre
Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page

Musk’s social media platform has removed hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts – CEO

Vladimir Putin received a military welcome as he arrived in Kyrgyzstan

Russian president Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan on rare trip abroad

Captain Tom and Hannah Ingram-Moore

Captain Tom's daughter admits keeping £800,000 from her dad's book sales and 'regrets' spa complex row
The government has said many vapes are aimed at children

Disposable vapes are 'aimed at children' and cause 'school kids to be distracted' could be banned within months
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
Security minister said he was “very concerned” by the rise in antisemitic incidents

UK has seen 89 anti-Semitic incidents since Hamas attack on Israel, Jewish charity warns

People on a picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles

Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors

Bernie Ecclestone arriving at court

Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to £400 million fraud

Israel tells of Hamas' ‘barbaric’ acts

'Bodies everywhere': Israel tells of 'barbaric' acts as officials vow Gaza siege won't end until hostages are free

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Meghan has spoken of her social media fears for children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan's fears for Archie and Lilibet as she admits social media worries

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit