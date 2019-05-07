British Soldier Killed While On Counter Poaching Operation In Malawi

Guardsman Mathew Talbot of The 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards. Picture: Ministry of Defence

A British soldier has been killed by an elephant while on a counter poaching operation in Malawi

The Ministry of Defence have announced the death of Guardsman Mathew Talbot of The 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards while on anti poaching operations in the southeast African nation.

Guardsman Talbot from Birmingham, who was described by friends as a "kind and friendly individual," was killed on Sunday.

He was on his first operational deployment when he died during counter poaching operations in Malawi on May 5, the Ministry of Defence said.

His commanding officer, Lt Hugo Cazalet said Matthew was "an exceptional and unique personality, possessed of a quick and dry wit. He was a proud 'Brummie' with an epic work ethic.

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt said: "I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Guardsman Mathew Talbot, who died while carrying out vital counter-poaching work in Malawi. This tragic incident is a reminder of the danger our military faces as they protect some of the world’s most endangered species from those who seek to profit from the criminal slaughter of wildlife.

"Throughout his career with the Coldstream Guards, Guardsman Talbot served with great courage and professionalism, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones at this terrible time."