Short-sighted soldier shot dead army sergeant after he confused him from wooden target on exercise

Sgt Hillier was killed while working as a safety supervisor
Sgt Hillier was killed while working as a safety supervisor. Picture: Getty

A short-sighted soldier shot dead a sergeant after taking aim at what he believed was a wooden target in a night exercise.

Father-of-two Sgt Gavin Hillier, of the Welsh Guards, died on the army weapons range in Pembrokeshire after "Guardsman 1" fired without wearing his glasses.

Sgt Hillier, 35, was the safety supervisor during the exercise in March 2021, and wore a high-visibility yellow jacket as well as body armour and a red glowstick that was strapped to his helmet.

However, Guardsman 1 - who had been in the army for 18 months - was unable to tell the veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq apart from a wooden target. The two were 143 metres from each other.

A service inquiry report said he had been refused entry to the regiment because of his vision, but managed to get in after being given corrective lenses.

The report found he would need to be three times closer to an object to see it in the same way as a person with normal sight, the Mail reported, and he would have seen him in the same way as a normally-sighted person would have at 429 metres.

Sgt Hillier was killed on an exercise
Sgt Hillier was killed on an exercise. Picture: PA

Using his right eye to aim his rifle, his perception would be more like 858 metres to a normal person.

The Ministry of Defence has not said what happened to Guardsman 1.

The report said 14 factors led to the tragedy and made 20 recommendations to stop a repeat of the incident.

Sgt Hillier's widow Karyn has seen the report but said it was too soon to comment.

She previously said in a statement with sons Declan and Connor: "We are absolutely heartbroken and can't express how proud we are of you.

"Our boys will continue to make you proud and you will forever live on through them.

The army was exercising in Salisbury (not pictured)
The army was exercising in Salisbury (not pictured). Picture: Getty

"Daddy, we are not ready to say goodbye just yet so until we meet again, we love you always. Love, your heartbroken wife and boys."

Dyfed-Powys Police has opened an investigation but no arrests have been made. The Health and Safety Executive is also probing the incident.

The Ministry of Defence said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of Sergeant Gavin Hillier at this sad time.

"We are supporting the ongoing investigation into the incident which is being led by Dyfed-Powys Police, so it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Volunteer soldiers training outside Kyiv

Radiation leak fears as cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled

Pakistani troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur

Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’

The guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville transits the Philippine Sea in 2016

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit

Thailand Baby Dolphin

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands

Army troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab, Pakistan

Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1,000

Dutch flag on a ship

Three Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis, say police

Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands

Libya

13 dead as clashes shake Libya’s capital

Hungary Celebrations

Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays

Slovakia Defence

Poles and Czechs vow to protect Slovak airspace as MiGs are retired

