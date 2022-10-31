Son of actor Tim Roth dies aged 25 after cancer battle

31 October 2022, 15:52 | Updated: 31 October 2022, 16:51

Cormac Roth (L) who has died after a battle with cancer. Pictured right with his father at the Cannes film festival last year
Cormac Roth (L) who has died after a battle with cancer. Pictured right with his father at the Cannes film festival last year. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 after being diagnosed with cancer.

He died on October 16 following a battle with stage three germ cell cancer, his family announced in a statement this afternoon. They said he fought with 'incredible bravery' for a year after he was diagnosed.

A statement from his family said: "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.

"A graduate of Bennington College, Cormac was an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love for making music stretched back to when his guitar was bigger than he was. A guitarist, composer and producer wise beyond his years, Cormac's career was just beginning to flourish.

"He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness. As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him.

"The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

The statement ended with a quote from Cormac, which said: "Make sure you do the things you love."

The musician first revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post in April this year.

He revealed he had lost his hearing in one ear and a drastic amount of weight.

He posted online: “In November of ’21 I was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer.

“Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it.

“Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc.

“It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of my weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it.”

In an Instagram video on August 17, Cormac said: “All of you are so talented, and it blows me away what I see every day when I scroll through, it really does.

“What you guys make is incredible and just sink your teeth in and remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny and you don’t always get to choose your future but be an undeniable force that lives and breathes the thing you claim that you love and that you are.

“And really do it, if it makes you happy, really do it. That’s all I got, and I love you.”

Germ cell cancer affects the cells that develop into sperm and eggs and usually develops in the ovaries or testes but can also occur in other parts of the body.

The most common places the tumours can develop are at the bottom of the spine, the brain, chest and abdomen.

It is a rare form of cancer that only affects around 45 children each year in the UK, and has a survival rate in children of around 93 per cent.

