'Songs To Get Vaccinated To', culture secretary shares Spotify jab playlist

Oliver Dowden shared the Spotify playlist on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

By Nick Hardinges

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has shared a 'Songs To Get Vaccinated To' playlist on Spotify as jabs are rolled out to those aged between 25 and 29.

Among the hits added to the list are Pat Benatar's Hit Me With Your Best Shot, Lizzo's Good As Hell, Queen's Don't Stop Me Now and If You Wanna by The Vaccines.

Speaking on Twitter, Mr Dowden said: "So many great moments in life are celebrated through music, so get ready for the jab and soundtrack your vaccine journey with this playlist.

"All adults aged 25 and over can book their vaccination from tomorrow (Tuesday)!

"Have a listen."

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed on Monday that those under 30 would begin receiving their coronavirus vaccines from today.

In the playlist's description, it tells people to "get ready" for the jab and use the songs to soundtrack their vaccine journey.

"You need two doses for maximum protection," it adds.

"When it’s your turn, get the jab."

Other songs on the playlist include Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves, Elton John's I'm Still Standing and Feel Good Inc. by Gorillaz.

The playlist appears to be an amusing attempt to reach out to younger audiences who are now eligible for vaccines.

However, many people writing in the replies to his Twitter post failed to see the funny side.

One person wrote: "Ermm read the room @OliverDowden. If only the government could have seen the value of music and musicians this last year... huge lack of support and so many of us #excluded from any help since the pandemic began.

"Glad you’ve done a playlist though."

Another said: "Is this now a cult? Meanwhile, you’ve made it illegal for musicians to play live and earn a living. Excellent work Oliver."

One user appeared to mock the culture secretary for using a cassette in his tweet, saying: "You truly are a man with his finger on the pulse of the modern music format."

Another wrote: "Just get social distancing ended so theatre, concerts, opera, ballet etc etc can start again properly on June 21st and I’ll listen to anything you suggest!"

In total, there are 54 songs on the playlist - which currently has 32 likes - with some added on Monday but most added nearly three weeks ago.