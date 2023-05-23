Police force refers itself to watchdog as footage shows police van following bike before fatal Cardiff crash

By Chris Samuel

South Wales Police have referred themselves to their watchdog after CCTV footage appeared to show a police van following two people on an electric bike minutes before a fatal crash that triggered riots in Cardiff.

A "riot" broke out in the Ely area of the city after the deaths of teenagers, Kyrees Sullivan, 16 and 15-year-old Harvey Evans, who were riding an e-bike.

The short clip appears to show two people on a bike travelling along Frank Road in Ely less than a mile from the suspected crash site on Snowden Road as a police van follows them a few metres behind.

But the force say none of their vehicles were on Snowden Road when the crash occurred.

South Wales Police has denied that the two teenagers boys were being pursued, saying officers arrived at the scene following the crash, and remained there to manage "large-scale disorder" until the early hours of Tuesday.

"Fifteen police officers were injured, 11 were taken to hospital, and four were treated at the scene," Chief Superintendent Stone said.

The force says the footage is being recovered as part of their investigation, "and will assist us in piecing together the circumstances".

South Wales police has referred itself to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct).

Unrest erupted after the crash on Snowden Road, with fireworks and other missiles thrown at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

Kyrees' mum Belinda begged the mob to stop rioting so her son could be taken to hospital.

She wrote on Facebook: "My son is still laying on the floor due to this riot I’m sat at home heart broken there are 2 families broken right now.

"I just want to see my son and I can’t because of this riot that have happened pls I beg you all to stop and let my son be moved to hospital so I can see him we need to see our sons."

Rioters hurl missiles at police in disorder in Cardiff

One resident of Highmead Road, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency: "Enough is enough now. This has gone beyond.

"When people are making fun of what's happening on social media it's crossed a line.

"This is our neighbourhood and those doing this are just kids. It needs to stop."