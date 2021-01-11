Southend Hospital oxygen supply in 'critical situation' amid influx of Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021, 12:11 | Updated: 11 January 2021, 12:26

Paramedics outside Southend Hospital in Essex
Paramedics outside Southend Hospital in Essex. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Southend Hospital's oxygen supply has reached a "critical situation" as the number of Covid-19 patients dramatically increases.

Staff at the NHS hospital have been told the amount of oxygen used to treat patients should be reduced.

It comes as healthcare leaders warned supplies had run low in other areas.

READ MORE: Nadhim Zahawi tells LBC the Government 'doesn't want to introduce tougher lockdown measures'

READ MORE: Bodies stored at temporary site as Surrey hospital mortuaries reach capacity

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust reportedly said in a letter: "We have reached a critical situation with oxygen supply.

"It is imperative we use oxygen safely and efficiently.

"All patients should have a target saturation of 88-92 per cent. Patients with a saturation above 92 per cent which are on oxygen should have their oxygen weaned within the target range.

"I can assure all that maintaining saturations within this target range is safe and no patient will come to harm as a result.

"It is imperative that this is acted on immediately."

Yvonne Blucher, managing director of Southend Hospital, said: "We are experiencing high demand for oxygen because of rising numbers of inpatients with Covid-19 and we are working to manage this.

"The public can play their part by staying home and, where they cannot, following the 'hands, face, space' advice to cut the spread of the virus."

Dean Burns, an emergency and critical care medicine consultant, said on Twitter: "I know it's logistically very difficult indeed, but the failure of most acute Trusts to upgrade ancient oxygen piping wholly unsuited to modern O2 delivery devices, will cost lives. Surprised there wasn't a hyper-focus on this issue over the summer months."

Essex has some of the highest Covid-19 case rates in the country.

In the seven days to January 4, Southend had a rate of 1,234.7 new cases per 100,000 people, with 2,261 new cases recorded.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis leads a Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in St Peter’s Basilica (Remo Casilli/AP)

Pope Francis expands role of women in Mass but keeps priesthood off limits
William Burns (Saurabh Das/AP)

Joe Biden names veteran diplomat as new director of CIA

Pro-king supporters are stopped by riot police as they march demanding reinstating the monarchy that was abolished more than a decade ago in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Riot police clash with protesters calling for return of Nepal’s monarchy
Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by US Capitol Police officers (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Records reveal fervent Trump supporters fuelled US Capitol takeover
A plough clears snow in central Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Record snowfall hampers Spain’s efforts to distribute vaccine
Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, looks up near a slide showing a photo of Uighur infants during a press conference (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Anger as China says it is freeing Uighur women from being ‘baby-making machines’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine information: From how many doses you need to live vaccine facts
LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown

James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown
Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi over 2 women fined for country walk

Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi over 2 women fined for country walk
Elderly caller traumatised by Covid experience leaves listeners in tears

Elderly caller traumatised by Covid experience leaves listeners in tears
Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump's incompetence plunged US into crisis

Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump's incompetence plunged US into crisis
Young, healthy people may have to stay in lockdown until vaccinated, expert suggests

Young people may have to stay in lockdown until vaccinated, expert suggests
David Lammy's furious row with caller over Trump's Twitter ban

David Lammy's furious row with caller over Trump's Twitter ban

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London