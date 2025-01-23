Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is a 'young psychopath' - but the sentencing rules are right, says ex-attorney general

23 January 2025, 21:03

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is a 'young psychopath' - but the sentencing rules are right, says ex-attorney general
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is a 'young psychopath' - but the sentencing rules are right, says ex-attorney general. Picture: LBC/Handout

By Emma Soteriou

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is a 'young psychopath' - but the sentencing rules are right, former attorney general Dominic Grieve has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Axel Rudakubana was on Thursday sentenced to a minimum of 52 years for the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, amongst other charges.

He also admitted the attempted murders of eight other children - who cannot be named for legal reasons - class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Due to him being 17 years old when he carried out the attack, Rudakubana was not able to be given a whole life tariff, with many criticising the leniency.

But speaking to LBC's Iain Dale Mr Grieve said he does not see a reason to change the law for those under 18.

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'likely to die in jail' as he's sentenced to 52 years for the murder of three girls

Read more: Inside Southport killer's bedroom: Chilling photos show triple murderer Axel Rudakubana's weapons cache

Axel Rudakubana
Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Merseyside Police

When asked if he felt justice had been served, he said: "Yes, I do. This is a psychopathic and perverted young man who has received a sentence which will almost certainly mean that he's going to be detained for the rest of his life, even if it may have a 52 year minimum tariff. And that is really all that the state can do.

"It is worth pointing out to those who want to restore the death penalty that we haven't had the death penalty for those under 18 for several hundred years."

He continued: "The warning signs that this was a young psychopath were there and there seems to have been inadequate steps taken to deal with it.

"That's not to do with terrorism. It's to deal with dealing with somebody who is clearly both unempathetic towards his fellow human beings and shows signs of dangerousness.

"That's going to have to be looked at by the public inquiry."

The inquiry has also been welcomed by the victims' families, with them saying "It has been very clear from the outset that it is wrong that a young person, who has grown up in our society, could commit such an unspeakable act of hatred. 

"It is therefore right and proper that questions need to be asked."

The three victims from the Southport stabbings
The three victims from the Southport stabbings. Picture: Handout

A request has already been lodged with the Attorney General to "urgently" review the sentence, with Labour MP for Southport Patrick Hurley saying it was "unduly lenient".

"I have to say that, seeing that this is the toughest sentence I can ever think of imposed on somebody under the age of 18, in terms of the tariff itself and the fact that a whole life tariff is impossible in the case of somebody under the age of 18, I find it difficult to see how this sentence is unduly lenient," Mr Grieve said.

Asked what will be looked at as part of the review, he said: "Ultimately the tendency is to look at the guidelines. And I have to say the nature of this terrible crime rather is so extraordinary the guidelines may not cover it very readily."

He went on to say: "One of the reasons why we don't have whole life tariffs for adolescents is because there is a realisation that, unlike adults, they can change.

"Adolescence is a period of time when people do sometimes have a whole range of problems which in adulthood resolve themselves. One would have to be looking at 52 years down the track. 

"It's difficult to see how somebody with his personality and the horror of this crime is likely to be readily released by the parole board. And for those reasons, I find it very hard to see how in fact there is any basis for conducting an unduly lenient sentence review."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

Trump orders last JFK assassination files to be released as ‘all will be revealed’

Exclusive
MPs from Reform UK have called for a debate on the death penalty for criminals like Rudakubana following the killer’s sentencing hearing.

Reform MPs call for death penalty debate and CPS chief to be sacked after Southport killer jailed for 52 years

President Donald Trump signs an executive order

Trump's 'blatantly unconstitutional' order to end automatic birthright citizenship blocked by judge

Millions have received an emergency alert to their mobile phones after the Met Office issued a red danger to life warning for wind

Millions receive emergency alert after Met Office issues red danger to life warning for wind ahead of Storm Eowyn

Marr

'What punishment is enough?' Andrew Marr reflects on 52-year sentence of 'girl hating sadist' Axel Rudakubana

This is the moment the Southport killer's father tried to stop him going to his old school

Moment Southport killer's dad stops him going to old school after buying knives - a week before dance class murders

Inside the Southport killer's home

Inside Southport killer's bedroom: Chilling photos show triple murderer Axel Rudakubana's weapons cache

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King

Southport murder victims parents speak of 'lifetime of grief' after an act of 'pure evil'

Axel Rudakubana

How Axel Rudakubana descended into murderous rampage: Full timeline of Southport attack as killer jailed

Rudakubana was captured on CCTV moments before the shocking attack in Southport

Moments before murder: Chilling footage from taxi shows Southport killer minutes before stabbing three girls to death

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy

Read in Full: Merseyside chief constable Serena Kennedy reacts to Southport killer's sentence

The sentence was passed in Rudakubana's absence, with the judge declaring: "I will not continue to have these proceedings disrupted”

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'likely to die in jail' as he's sentenced to 52 years for the murder of three girls

Police were called to Percy Road, Seacombe, last November

Man and woman charged with murder after death of three-month-old baby found unresponsive

A 16-year-old boy was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Greenock, western Scotland

Boy, 16, arrested outside mosque under Terrorism Act

Clarke was found in possession of a Soviet-era style AK-47 assault rife and ammunition

Man jailed after being caught with loaded AK-47 assault rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition

Leanne Lucas, 35, was teaching in Southport at the children's Taylor Swift dance class on July 29

Southport attacker 'targeted us because we were vulnerable and easy prey,' admits dance teacher Leanne Lucas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachel Reeves

Labour to soften non-dom tax changes after mass exodus of millionaires from UK revealed

Paul Antony Butler, 53, is wanted over the death of a woman in Plymouth

Police release image of ‘armed and dangerous’ man, 53, being hunted over death of woman in Plymouth
d

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have both been nominated for Oscars

Wicked duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande get Oscar nominations - see the full list of Academy Award hopefuls
c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Sainsbury's has announced plans to axe 3,000 jobs

Sainsbury's to cut 3,000 jobs and close in-store cafes

Lynn Ban attends the 'House On Fire' New York Premiere

Singaporean Bling Empire star Lynn Ban dies weeks after ski accident

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', a victim's parent has said.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana told police 'I'm so glad they're dead' after murdering three girls
The attack happened in a warehouse in Croydon

Horror as five taken to hospital after shocking knife attack at warehouse in South London

South of France , Province , Club Med Opio , swimming pool with loungers & grey gray rain clouds

Couple who sued over 'stale hotel croissants' on Provence getaway awarded £4k damages by judge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun
Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News