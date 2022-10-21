Spain finally drops Covid restrictions for British holidaymakers in time for half-term

British people no longer have Covid-19 restrictions when going to Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Spain has dropped its Covid-19 travel restrictions for British travellers, meaning holidaymakers no longer have to show that they don't have the virus, or that they have been vaccinated, before visiting the country.

The news comes in time for school half-term next week, when some British families go on holiday for some late autumn sun.

Spain is the most popular destination for British holidaymakers outside of the UK.

Other popular countries for holidays like Italy, Greece and France, had already dropped Covid restrictions, making trips easier and cheaper for people looking to travel.

The Spanish tourist board said on Friday: “Effective October 21, 2022, restrictions regarding Covid-19 test and vaccination certificate will be lifted.”

Travel agencies said the news would be a boost to the tourism industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic and is still recovering.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the travel agent network Advantage Travel Partnership, told the BBC that Spain's decision was "better late than never and good news".

Tourists in Benidorm in Spain. Picture: Getty

Tourists in Magaluf. Picture: Getty

A man on the beach in Lloret de Mar in Spain. Picture: Getty

She added: "We saw other destinations where restrictions were eased earlier in the year, such as Greece, benefit from an overall increase in demand over the summer."

