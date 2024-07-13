Breaking News

Pilot killed in plane crash at former RAF airfield near Corby as police urge witnesses to come forward

A pilot in his 60s has been killed in a horror plane crash at a former RAF airfield near Corby. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A pilot in his 60s has been killed in a horror plane crash at a former RAF airfield.

Emergency responders from East Midlands Ambulance Service and Northampton Fire and Rescue Services rushed to Spanhoe airfield near Corby at around 1pm on Saturday.

They had been informed that a light aircraft had come crashed.

The pilot of the plane was a man in his 60s who was the only person aboard.

Northampton Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) are investigating the cause of the incident.

They will remain at the site of the crash while they work to establish why the aircraft crashed.

An East Midlands Ambulance spokesperson confirmed that the crash was reported to them at 12.44pm.

They said: "We sent two paramedics in solo response cars and a crewed ambulance.

"The air ambulance, police and fire were also on scene. All our resources have since left the scene.”

The former RAF Spanhoe airfield opened in 1943 and was used by the RAF and US Air Force for transport.