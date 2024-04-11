Special Branch: Officers baffled after bird in tree outside police station mimics sound of siren

The sound of the police? A bird has learnt to mimic the sound of a siren. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Flaminia Luck

Officers at Thames Valley Police have been left baffled and bemused after a bird outside one their bases learnt to mimic the sound of a police siren.

The officers recorded the bird - likely a blackbird - making the noises outside their Roads Policing base in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

Footage shows the bird perched in a tree outside the station flawlessly copying the siren's high-pitched sound.

The force said the sound was "so accurate" they thought the sirense were faulty on their cars.

From our workshops that test out the two tone tune to officers deploying to jobs, this little fella has been sat patiently observing the noise to recreate it! 🐦‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/p49FhZ3HMj — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) April 10, 2024

The force took the Twitter to show the clip promising that it was "100% real and NOT a late April Fools joke!"

"From our workshops that test out the two tone tune to officers deploying to jobs, this little fella has been sat patiently observing the noise to recreate it!"

