Three stabbed in west London within six minutes as police investigate whether attacks linked

Three men were stabbed in two separate locations in west London. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Police are hunting a suspect in west London after a triple stabbing in two locations just six minutes apart.

Police said three men were stabbed in the Feltham area.

Both investigations are ongoing and crime scenes are in place.

There is not believed to be any link to today’s general election or any polling station activity, police added.

Today at 1407 hours, 2 incidents occurred in #Feltham where 3 males were stabbed. Both investigations are ongoing and scenes are in place. There is not believed to be any link to today’s general election or any polling station activity.

Anyone with info call 101 with 4120/04JUL24 pic.twitter.com/D5BBhqgQXW — Hounslow Police (@MPSHounslow) July 4, 2024

Hounslow Police said a Section 60 CJPOA - which gives police additional search powers - has been authorised by A/Inspector Scudamore in Feltham due to incidents of violence involving weapons.

This will run from 4pm until midnight tonight.

Boundaries of the Section 60 are outlined in the attached map. Picture: Hounslow Police

A Met Police spokesperson said: "On Thursday, 4 July at 14:07hrs, police were called to Alcott Close in Feltham to reports of a stabbing.

"On arrival officers found a man with a stab injury.

"The suspect was no longer on scene.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

"Six minutes later, police were called to Walsham Road to reports of a stabbing at the location.

"On arrival, officers found two men with stab injuries.

"They were both taken to hospital.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Crime scenes remain in place."

Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether the assaults are linked.