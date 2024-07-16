Manhunt launched after woman stabbed and robbed in car park of hospital by masked knifeman

The attack happened in Basildon University Hospital car park. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police are searching for a masked knifeman after a woman was stabbed and robbed in the carpark of a hospital in Essex.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman was attacked in the car park of Basildon Hospital at around 6.40am on Monday.

Police said the man wearing a black balaclava, gloves and dark clothing including navy jogging bottoms.

The force added he then left the area on foot prompting a manhunt.

No arrests have yet been made.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics.

According to reports, the victim was stabbed as she got out of her vehicle.

The attack happened in the hospital car park. Picture: Alamy

Essex Police said: "We are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage following an assault close to Basildon Hospital.

"We were called with reports a woman had been assaulted and robbed in the car park of Basildon Hospital at about 6.40am on Monday 15 July.

"The suspect, a man wearing a black balaclava, gloves and dark clothing including navy jogging bottoms, then left the area on foot.

"The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene.

"We believe several people were in the area at the time of the incident and want to speak to anyone that saw the assault or the suspect.

"The victim also sounded the horn of their car repeatedly at the time of the attack."