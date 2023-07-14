Have-a-go heroes fight back against machete-wielding robbers during designer store raid

Staff fought back against the thugs. Picture: Instagram/thestreetblogs5

By Will Taylor

Dramatic footage shows the moment have-a-go heroes taken on machete-wielding raiders during a robbery.

Up to five thugs tried to steal from the Flannels outlet in Leeds but faced a fightback from staff.

One of the hooded robbers is seen chasing after a worker with what appears to be a machete and hacks at him.

But the worker charges at him, forcing him to flee as he drags a large white bag back to a waiting getaway car.

An accomplice also escapes, jumping into the back. The man with the machete jumps in, but is unable to get in with the large bag, which a worker grabs with the help of another staff member.

The getaway car drives off as the staff members hold onto the bag, forcing the robber to let it go.

The car briefly reverses, but the thugs have a change of heart and flee.

Police were called to the raid, which happened at about 9.50am on Monday, July 3.

Nobody was hurt but it is yet to be confirmed if the robbers managed to get away with anything.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this robbery and are asking anyone who was in the area to check their dashcam footage to see if they have captured any part of this incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting 13230368639."