Breaking News
Part of Stansted Airport evacuated after 'suspicious package' reported
30 October 2021, 14:40 | Updated: 30 October 2021, 15:22
Part of Stansted Airport has been evacuated after concerns were raised about a "suspicious package" in a security area.
Essex Police said military explosive experts are to assess the object and officers have set up a cordon.
Details on which part of the airport was evacuated were not immediately released.
We're currently at #StanstedAirport following concerns about a suspicious package in the security area.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 30, 2021
A cordon's been set up.
Passengers have been evacuated from that area of the airport & brought to a position of safety.
Military explosive experts will assess the package. pic.twitter.com/yVL3N1s5Ji
A Twitter user at the airport put up footage of shutters being pulled over a duty free shop.
"Stansted Airport has been partly evacuated. People asked to leave the stores leaving the shopping carts behind, and being closed in a hurry. What is going on please?" the user wrote.
Stansted Airport has been partly evacuated. People asked to leave the stores leaving the shopping carts behind, and being closed in a hurry. What is going on please? @STN_Airport #stanstedairport pic.twitter.com/Y2fdmBzuoy— Dr David de Lorenzo (@daviddelorenzo) October 30, 2021
The airport's Twitter account said: "Following reports of a suspicious package in the security area, a partial evacuation of the terminal is taking place.
"Essex Police are managing the response and will provide an update on the situation soon."
Updates to follow.