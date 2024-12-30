Star Wars actor dies aged 77 as tributes pour in for beloved star

Angus MacInnes was confirmed dead by his family. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

Star Wars actor Angus MacInnes has died, his family has confirmed.

MacInnes starred in the first-ever Star Wars film, A New Hope, as Gold Leader, Jon “Dutch” Vander.

Writing on Facebook, his family said: "To all Angus' fans around the world, with breaking hearts we write this: Angus MacInnes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor died on 23rd of December 2024. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and love.

"Angus' career spanned decades, with unforgettable roles in films such as Star Wars: A New Hope (as Gold Leader, Jon “Dutch” Vander), Witness, Judge Dredd, Captain Phillips, and many others. His work touched countless lives, and he took great pride in being part of these stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

He starred in the iconic films alongside Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher. Picture: Facebook

"For Angus, the fans of Star Wars held a special place in his heart. He loved meeting you at conventions, hearing your stories, and sharing in your passion for the saga. He was continually humbled, delighted, and honoured by the admiration and passion of the fans and convention community.

"Angus was more than an actor—he was a kind, thoughtful, and generous soul who brought warmth and humor into the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and fellow actors but also by his fans around the world - his family thank you all."

Angus wrote his name into Star Wars history playing Gold Leader, Jon “Dutch” Vander, who piloted an X-wing.