Starmer faces backlash from Labour MPs over ‘dominant’ use of union flag in electoral campaign

There are concerns the use of the union flag may alienate ethnic minority voters. Picture: Getty/X

By Kieran Kelly

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a backlash from some Labour MPs over the party's ‘dominant’ use of the union flag in election material.

The Labour leader gave a major speech about 'levelling up Britain' in Dudley on Thursday and was surrounded by material which used the union jack, including his podium.

The party has also been using the flag on campaign leaflets.

Some party members and MPs are unhappy with the use of the flag, which they say has "links to the far right" and could "alienate ethnic minority voters", The Guardian reports.

Starmer gives a speech about 'levelling up Britain' in Dudley on Thursday. Picture: Getty

The union flag has become a big part of Labour's electoral campaign. Picture: Getty

One MP told the newspaper: “We are all really proud of our country but this can be a complex issue for some communities and we have to navigate that more carefully.”

“For a lot of communities we are talking about colours that are associated with the National Front or another far-right group. Using the flag might be great for trying to reach those ‘hero voters’ but why can’t we have segmented branding.”

Another MP added: “They just look like union jacks really, with a bit of red on the side. There’s not even a Labour rose. You don’t need to prove your patriotism by wrapping yourself in the union jack.”

The union flag has taken a central role in Labour's campaign material in recent month, with the party launching new slogans, including "Britain's future" and "Get Britain's future back".

It comes as Labour attempts to appeal to the patriotic nature of some voters.

Worth noting amid the current flag controversy, that both the Conservative Party and the Labour Party have modified the Union Flag on their membership cards in recent years.#Nike #ENG https://t.co/kFv5EpQ0tY pic.twitter.com/8z8CCVOBGI — Joshua Nichol (@JoshuaFNichol) March 22, 2024

Sir Keir has attempted to do so on an individual level, including by criticising the use of an altered St. George's Cross on the new England football kit.

The Labour leader said the new football kit design, which was shared on social media earlier this week, was a mistake.

Located on the back of the shirt collar, the cross is interwoven with several different colours: red, purple, blue and black.

Asked if he thought that Nike was wrong to change the colour, he said: "Yeah, I think it was," he said.

A playful update to the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 of St. George appears on the collar to unite and inspire. pic.twitter.com/lXEjXhbIJO — Nike Football (@nikefootball) March 18, 2024

"As you know, I'm a big football fan. I go to England games - men's and women's games - and the flag is used by everybody.

“It is a unifier. It doesn’t need to be changed. We just need to be proud of it.“So, I think they should just reconsider this and change it back. I’m not even sure they can properly explain why they thought they needed to change it in the first place," he told The Sun’s YouTube channel.

He also called for the retail price of the replica kits to be reduced from its current level - £124.99.