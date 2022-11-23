Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of being in 'total denial' during fiery PMQs exchange

23 November 2022, 12:33 | Updated: 23 November 2022, 12:35

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Sir Keir Starmer has slammed Rishi Sunak comparing him to a "football manager bottom of the league at Christmas celebrating an away draw three months ago" as he blasts the PM for being in "total denial."

Rishi Sunak has said Sir Keir Starmer is not interested in "substance", but is an "opportunist".

His comments came after the Labour leader said: "He's in total denial. We are bottom of the 38 OECD countries, but we are all in the same boat when it comes to Covid and Ukraine, and he wants a pat on the back."

The Labour leader then slammed the PM comparing him to a "football manager bottom of the league at Christmas celebrating an away draw three months ago"

"And it won't wash, they don't like their record, that's the problem.'

He added: "Why is Britain set to be the first country into recession and the last country out?"

Read more: I'm not Mick Grinch: Union boss insists strikes won't ruin Christmas and calls for more talks to avert walkouts

Read more: Boris Johnson claims France was in 'denial' over Russian invasion and Germany wanted Ukraine to 'fold quickly'

It was a testy PMQs for the Prime Minister
It was a testy PMQs for the Prime Minister. Picture: LBC

The Prime Minister said he was pleased Sir Keir brought up the OECD report "because it contained actually three very important points", before adding: "Firstly, it made the point that actually in the years following the pandemic, we are projected to have almost the highest growth amongst our peer countries and it also made the point, it was crystal clear, that the challenges we face are completely international in nature.

"Thirdly, it supported our fiscal plan because it's credible and ensures sustainability. Now, he would have known all of that if he actually read the whole report but he's not interested in substance, he is an opportunist.

"In four weeks, I have strengthened the economy, we have put more money into the NHS and schools, we have delivered a deal to tackle illegal migration."

The exchange comes as prices and energy bills have soared as inflation hit a 41-year-high of 11.1%, with global fuel prices being forced up by Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The British economy will then contract more than any of the world's seven most advanced nations in the G7, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Giving an account of the Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Looking ahead to winter, the Prime Minister said this would be a challenging period for the country caused by the aftershocks of the global pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine."

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden discussed some of the work "to mitigate some of the challenges expected this winter, including further strike action".

Asked whether the PM was concerned about inflation, strikes and medical appointments, the official spokesman said: "You've highlighted some of the issues the public will face and those are some of the areas the Government are trying to mitigate."

Downing Street said the potential for power blackouts was not discussed but insisted ministers are "preparing for all eventualities".

"We do have quite a diverse energy provision. Offshore wind continues to provide a huge amount of our energy, particularly during the winter months," the spokesman said.

"While we are preparing for all eventualities, we are confident that we will continue to have good provision throughout the winter months."

The OECD's latest forecasts suggest the UK economy will shrink by 0.4% in 2023 and grow by just 0.2% in 2024.

Germany is the only other G7 country set to see a contraction in gross domestic product - the measure of national income known as GDP - next year, with a 0.3% drop.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Celtic gold coins

Organised crime ‘likely behind Celtic gold heist’

Police release e-fit of man after attempted abduction in Southampton

12-year-old boy grabbed by stranger and told to 'come with me' before punching man in the ribs

London bus routes have been saved

Sadiq Khan slams brakes on plans to axe London bus routes

Jerusalem explosion

Teenager killed after twin blasts strike near bus stops in Jerusalem

Wreckage at the hospital

Blasts heard in Kyiv after strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn

Balenciaga ad campaign pulled for using children

Balenciaga pulls ad campaign showing children holding teddy bears 'in bondage gear'

The Pope

Pope links plight of Ukrainians today to Stalin’s ‘genocide’

The scene of the shooting

Six people die in Walmart shooting in Virginia

Breaking
Charlotte Lynch was arrested while covering an M25 eco-protest. Picture: LBC/Herts Police

Hertfordshire Police apologise to LBC journalist Charlotte Lynch after she was wrongfully arrested covering M25 protest

Vladimir Putin was seen gripping his chair in the latest clip

Putin seen gripping chair in new clip as he meets Cuba’s president amid claims he's struggling with his health

Police want to speak to this man after a sexual assault on the tube yesterday

Police hunt to find man who sexually assaulted a woman on a train before exposing himself to her

Local youths navigate their way through the rubble at a village affected by Monday’s earthquake, in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia

Search effort intensifies after Indonesia quake kills 271

Legendary guitarist and Game of Thrones star Wilko Johnson who has died aged 75

Dr Feelgood rocker and Game of Thrones star Wilko Johnson dies aged 75

Drug baron Curtis Warren released after 14 years

Notorious drug lord Curtis 'Cocky' Warren, whose gang was once worth £200m, freed from jail after 14 years

Brazil Election Protest

Bolsonaro calls for votes to be annulled as he contests Brazilian election loss

Aftermath of airstrike on maternity hospital in Vilniansk, Ukraine

Newborn baby killed in Russian strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon says she is disappointed by Supreme Court ruling but the campaign for independence will continue

'Scottish democracy will not be denied' Nicola Sturgeon insists after Supreme Court quashed plans for Indyref2
The moose is rescued

‘Help – there’s a moose loose about our hoose’

The protesters glued themselves to a priceless peice of art

Just Stop Oil protester damaged Vincent Van Gogh painting has compared himself to Martin Luther King in court
The RMT has announced a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas

I'm not Mick Grinch: Union boss insists strikes won't ruin Christmas and calls for more talks to avert walkouts
Colorado Springs memorial

Colorado gay club shooting suspect is non-binary, lawyers say

Boris Johnson claimed the French were ‘in denial’ over the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine

Boris Johnson claims France was in 'denial' over Russian invasion and Germany wanted Ukraine to 'fold quickly'
Border Force Rescue Asylum Seekers In The English Channel

French coastguard could face criminal charges after 'leaving 27 migrants to drown'

Long queues: Leeds Bradford airport has been named as the worst airport for long waits at security

Best and worst UK airports for security queues - revealed

Three sea king helicopters are being sent from the UK to Ukraine

UK to send helicopters to Ukraine for the first time since the war began

Walmart Mass Shooting

Several people killed in Walmart shooting in Virginia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller slams RMT strike

'There isn't the money and they're asking for too much!': Caller slams striking RMT staff

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ says Nick Ferrari caller

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ raging caller tells Nick Ferrari

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer is 'utterly determined' to stick to anti-immigration and pro-Brexit politics
Bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects

LBC caller argues bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects for children
Caller says highly skilled is derogatory term

'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'
James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare
Nick Ferrari 22/11/22

Caller slams Brits World Cup reaction: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit