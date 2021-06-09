Starmer tells PM to back Labour on education or risk 'holding UK back for a generation'

9 June 2021, 14:02 | Updated: 9 June 2021, 14:24

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Sir Keir Starmer today called on the Prime Minister to back a Labour motion which blasts the Government’s "inadequate proposals" to help pupils catch up on lost learning.

The motion, which demands a more ambitious plan before the summer holidays for children affected by school closures, is due to go to a vote on Wednesday afternoon.

During PMQs, Sir Keir said only £310 is currently being provided to each child in England over four years, even if previous funding is taken into account.

READ MORE: Education adviser resigns over Govt's £1.4bn schools catch-up plan

READ MORE: Nick Ferrari confronts minister over widely criticised education plan as tsar quits

He compared this to the catch-up plan in the US, worth £1,600 per child, and in the Netherlands, which amounts to £2,500.

Boris Johnson responded by claiming the UK's tuition programme is the biggest "anywhere in the world".

The Labour leader warned the Government "will hold Britain back for a generation" if it doesn’t change course.

It comes after its catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins resigned last week over the £1.4 billion recovery fund, amid reports he was pushing for £15 billion.

On Wednesday, Sir Keir urged Mr Johnson to back Labour's "bold £15 billion" plan before adding: "We've been here before: free school meals, U-turn; exams fiasco, U-turn; now catch up.

"The Prime Minister's been all over the place when it comes to education and he's on the wrong side of it again."

Sir Keir also asked the Prime Minister to explain which part of Labour's education plan he opposed.

He said: "Is it breakfast clubs for every child? Does he oppose that? Is it quality mental health support in every school? Does he oppose that?

"Is it more tutoring for every child that needs it? Does he oppose that? Or additional investment for children that have suffered the most?"

In response, Mr Johnson said he assumed from Sir Keir’s words that the Labour leader supports the Government’s programme.

He said the Government is now “coming in on the side” of children who cannot afford access to private tuition. 

"Six million kids, six million children will have access to tuition thanks to this programme. It is a fantastic thing, it is a revolution in education for this country," he said.

Referring to the resignation of Sir Kevan Collins, Sir Keir earlier said: "In February the Prime Minister appoints an expert to come up with a catch-up plan for education.

"He's a highly respected expert, consults widely and comes up with a plan.

"The Treasury baulks at it and says we'll only provide 10%, yes one tenth, of what's needed. The Prime Minister rolls over, whatever he says, and children lose out. So much for levelling up.

"Let me help the Prime Minister with the numbers. The funding he announced last week is about £50 per child per year, and even if you add in previous announcements, in England it's only £310 per child over four years.

"Yet in the US there's a catch-up plan worth £1,600 per child and in the Netherlands it's £2,500."

Mr Johnson responded by saying the Labour leader "needs to do some catch-up on his own mathematics", adding: "In addition to the £14 billion I've already referred to, there's already another £1.5 billion of catch-up - this is a £3 billion catch-up plan just for starters.

"It includes the biggest programme of tuition - of one-to-one, one-to-two, one-to-three tutorials - anywhere in the world."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Journalists raise their hands to ask a question in the White House (Evan Vucci/AP)

White House reporters’ plane to UK delayed after it is overrun by insects
President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One (Alex Brandon/AP)

Joe Biden heads to UK for his debut overseas trip as president
Ilir Meta has been impeached (Hektor Pustina/AP)

Albanian parliament votes to remove president from office

Firefighters search for survivors in a collapsed building in Gwangju, South Korea (Chung Hoi-sung/AP)

At least four killed as building collapses in South Korea

The teen on the moped was arrested at the scene.

Two-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit by moped in west London
The UK will host the 2021 G7 Summit in Cornwall this month

G7 summit 2021: Dates, Cornwall location and participating countries revealed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien
Nick told a personal story related to the college

Nick Ferrari hits out at plans to remove portrait of the Queen from Oxford University
Andy Burnham was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andy Burnham criticises Oxford students for 'divisive' plans to remove portrait of Queen
'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford
Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London