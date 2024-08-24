'We are with you for as long as it takes': Starmer vows unending support for Ukrainians amid Russia war

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to support Ukraine 'today and always' as the country celebrates its independence day amid its ongoing war with Russia. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to support Ukraine 'today and always' as the country celebrates its independence day amid its ongoing war with Russia.

The Prime Minister spoke to mark the 33rd anniversary of Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union as the country continues to battle against the invasion by Russian forces.

The war has so far lasted more than two years since dictator Vladimir Putin's forces first launched its invasion in February 2022.

Addressing front-line Ukrainian forces and refugees who have come to the UK, Sir Keir said: "My message to all Ukrainians, whether on the front line or here in your second home in the UK, is crystal clear: we are with you today and always."

Ukraine's supreme soviet agreed the state should leave the Moscow-based Soviet Union on August 24 1991, a decision which Ukrainian voters backed at a referendum in December the same year.

Sir Keir added: "That is what I told President Zelensky when he sat at our Cabinet table and where, on behalf of the British people, I outlined that it is not just the British government that's behind Ukraine - it's all of us.

"We are with you for as long as it takes."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at 10 Downing Street in London, England. Picture: Alamy

"Slava Ukraini," he said, a national salute in the country, which translates to glory to Ukraine.

More than 45,000 Ukrainian recruits have received training on British soil since the war began, as part of an international effort codenamed Operation Interflex.

The MoD has also urged social media users to share videos of them clapping, cheering, playing music, singing or ringing bells with the hashtag #MakeNoiseForUkraine on Saturday.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: "On their Independence Day, we salute the fearless resolve of the Ukrainian people.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer shaking the hand of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: Alamy

"They fight for freedoms that we must never take for granted.

"Ukraine has no firmer friend than the UK and we will stand with them for as long as it takes. Britain is united for Ukraine."

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, chief of defence staff, said: "I offer my admiration to the men and women of Ukraine's Armed Forces for the heroic determination with which they defend their country.

"Their initiative, tenacity and skills are an example to the UK Armed Forces; and the clarity of their cause is an inspiration to freedom loving peoples everywhere."

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin (right) watching Officer Cadets commissioning as Army Officers during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in Camberley, Surrey. Picture date: Friday August 9, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Friday marked National Flag Day in Ukraine, when the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky participated in a flag-raising ceremony near the Verkhovna Rada parliament building.

"We are pushing the occupier out of Ukraine and will give no rest to their tricolours," Mr Zelensky said in a statement released on his website, a reference to Russia's white, blue and red flag.

"We must rebuild Ukraine, our home, after this war so that our Ukrainian blue and yellow flies as it deserves - over proud land and amidst safe, free, and European life."

He added: "The historical path of Ukraine and the spirit of our national colours have taught us that what is Ukrainian rises, that Ukraine strengthens and achieves its goals only when our people are truly together."