Stephen Bear arrives at court for confiscation hearing in 'Mexican Cartel' tracksuit after revenge porn conviction

Bear (L) is due to find out how much of his sex tape profits he must pay back. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Shamed reality star Stephen Bear was pictured arriving back at court today in a ‘Mexican Cartel’ tracksuit after it emerged he gained £22,300 profit from his OnlyFans revenge porn video.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He arrived at Chelmsford Crown court this morning. His ex Georgia Harrison was also present with her new boyfriend Anton Danyluk.

Bear, 34, wore a Mexican Cartel top and clutched a Louis Vuitton bag as he arrived at court this morning.

A judge will decide at court how much of the £22,305.46 sex tape profit he must pay back.

Bear was convicted of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Read more: Chilling moment Sarah Everard detective found out that killer Wayne Couzens was a serving police officer

Read more: Gerhard Berger's £350,000 Ferrari stolen in 1995 recovered by police 28 years later

Stephen Bear was pictured arriving back at court today in a ‘Mexican Cartel’ tracksuit. Picture: Alamy

He was released from prison on January 14, having served just over ten months.

He originally made £1,650.98 from the video but this figure increased to £22,305.06 when his subscribers rose by 822 in the month before Georgia was made aware of the clip, a court heard.

In a separate case, Bear, 33, has been ordered to pay Ms Harrison over £200,000 in damages - the highest sum for a case of its kind.

Georgia waved her anonymity to speak out against her reality star ex as she accused him of so-called "revenge porn".

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk outside Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

She said she nearly died fighting him for two-and-a-half years and is now planning to sue Bear for destroying her career.

The star explained: “When it first happened, the physical effects on me were just horrific.

"I had acne come up all over my face. I ended up getting a cyst infection — the cyst eventually burst — and I was in hospital from stress.

"They said my kidneys, my pelvis, and multiple organs were infected, and I was going into septic shock."

The 28-year-old said she now has an 'onslaught' of women reaching out to her for help on social media following her high-profile case.

She also called for "massive online platforms" to be required to take down sexually explicit content which had been posted without consent.