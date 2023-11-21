Stephen Bear appears in court to contest profit made from non-consensual OnlyFans sex tape

Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, where he was charged with voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films, December 6, 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Jailed television personality Stephen Bear is contesting the profit made from a sex tape he uploaded to OnlyFans without the consent of his ex-girlfriend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bear - who was jailed in March - uploaded intimate footage of himself with Love Island star and influencer Georgia Harrison to OnlyFans.

The disgraced former television personality appeared again in court on Tuesday to contest the amount of profit he made from the video - and ultimately the amount of money he has to pay back to the court for his crime.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing was told Bear earned £22,305 from the video of himself and Ms Harrison.

Judge Christopher Morgan at Chelmsford Crown Court said he would make his ruling regarding the contested amount of money next year. The hearing was scheduled for January.

The convicted sex offender appeared in court via video link from HMP Brixton, London, where he is currently serving a 21-month sentence for his crime.

However the court heard that Bear had sold his house in Bryony Close, Loughton, Essex. The judge said he wanted to establish where the money from the sale of the property went before he would make his ruling.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear speaks to the media as he arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court for sentencing after he was found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films. March 3, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Stephen Bear is now on the Sex Offenders' Register. His mug-shot is pictured. Picture: Essex Police

In a separate case, Bear, 33, has been ordered to pay Ms Harrison over £200,000 in damages - the highest sum for a case of its kind.

Bear was jailed in March earlier this year for two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and voyeurism.

Although the trial heard the sex was consensual, Ms Harrison was not aware that the footage of her was going to be shared by Bear.

During the proceeding, Bear was asked when he was expected to be released from prison. He said: "The 17th of January," before adding, "I can't wait. It has been a long time."

Bear won the eighteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. He also appeared on the shows Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach prior to his conviction.