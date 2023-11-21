Stephen Bear appears in court to contest profit made from non-consensual OnlyFans sex tape

21 November 2023, 19:36 | Updated: 21 November 2023, 19:38

Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, where he was charged with voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films, December 6, 2022
Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, where he was charged with voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films, December 6, 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Jailed television personality Stephen Bear is contesting the profit made from a sex tape he uploaded to OnlyFans without the consent of his ex-girlfriend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bear - who was jailed in March - uploaded intimate footage of himself with Love Island star and influencer Georgia Harrison to OnlyFans.

The disgraced former television personality appeared again in court on Tuesday to contest the amount of profit he made from the video - and ultimately the amount of money he has to pay back to the court for his crime.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing was told Bear earned £22,305 from the video of himself and Ms Harrison.

Judge Christopher Morgan at Chelmsford Crown Court said he would make his ruling regarding the contested amount of money next year. The hearing was scheduled for January.

The convicted sex offender appeared in court via video link from HMP Brixton, London, where he is currently serving a 21-month sentence for his crime.

However the court heard that Bear had sold his house in Bryony Close, Loughton, Essex. The judge said he wanted to establish where the money from the sale of the property went before he would make his ruling.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear speaks to the media as he arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court for sentencing after he was found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films. March 3, 2023
Reality TV star Stephen Bear speaks to the media as he arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court for sentencing after he was found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films. March 3, 2023. Picture: Alamy
Stephen Bear is now on the Sex Offenders' Register. His mug-shot is pictured
Stephen Bear is now on the Sex Offenders' Register. His mug-shot is pictured. Picture: Essex Police

In a separate case, Bear, 33, has been ordered to pay Ms Harrison over £200,000 in damages - the highest sum for a case of its kind.

Bear was jailed in March earlier this year for two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and voyeurism.

Although the trial heard the sex was consensual, Ms Harrison was not aware that the footage of her was going to be shared by Bear.

During the proceeding, Bear was asked when he was expected to be released from prison. He said: "The 17th of January," before adding, "I can't wait. It has been a long time."

Bear won the eighteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. He also appeared on the shows Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach prior to his conviction.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea claims third attempt to put spy satellite into orbit was successful

Oliver Spedding has 'died suddenly'

Tributes pour in for ex-Crystal Palace footballer turned porn actor Oliver Spedding after 'sudden death'

Changpeng Zhao

Founder of Binance crypto exchange admits failing to prevent money laundering

Exclusive
It is unclear if Yaffa Advar will be released

Granddaughter of woman, 85, taken hostage by Hamas says she doesn't know if she will be among 50 set to be freed

Israel Palestinians

Israeli cabinet to consider possible deal for release of hostages held by Hamas

The first hostages could be released on Thursday or Friday

Israel's hostage deal with Hamas 'enters final stages' as Netanyahu announces series of government meetings

Annabel Giles has died aged 64

TV presenter and actress Annabel Giles dies aged 64 after being diagnosed with brain tumour

Louis Roser has been jailed for 13 months

Watch shocking moment Audi hits 100mph on wrong side of road in Cornwall as driver, 31, jailed

The national living wage will rise to £11.44 in April next year, the Treasury has announced.

Minimum wage to increase by more than a pound an hour to £11.44

Frugal Millionaire Town Gift

Caretaker leaves 3.8 million dollars in will to ‘shocked’ New Hampshire town

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen

Spain Politician Shot

British woman among three held over shooting of right-wing politician in Spain

Police have found four bodies in the hunt for the four missing boys

'I'll miss you forever': Four bodies found in search for missing boys in Wales, as tributes pour in

Police are appealing for help after Lewisham's war memorial was defaced

Lewisham war memorial defaced with graffiti that labels Israel 'fascist state'

South Africa Israel ICC Referral

South African leader accuses Israel and Hamas of acts ‘tantamount to genocide’

Japan urged residents to take shelter after North Korea launched a missile

Japan urges residents to shelter after North Korea fires missile over Pacific Ocean

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Israeli strike on southern Lebanon ‘kills two journalists’

Israel Palestinians

Israeli cabinet to consider possible deal for release of hostages held by Hamas

The UN raised concern at the sentences handed to Just Stop Oil campaigners

UN slams 'severe' sentences for Just Stop Oil protesters, as Rishi Sunak hits back calling punishments 'entirely right'
Kane Tilney uploaded videos of his offending to social media.

Police thank TikTok yob who shared videos of reckless bike stunts as he is charged with 20 offences
Mizzy

TikToker Mizzy sentenced to 18 weeks in young offender institute after flouting order not to share videos of people
Alejandro Vidal-Quadras

British woman arrested after Spanish politician ambushed and shot in the face in Madrid 'terror attack'
Snow could fall in the next few weeks

Exact dates snow to fall over 8 days in 'wintry blasts' as Brits set to shiver in -2C temperatures
Professor Sir Chirs Whitty (left) admitted that the UK government - then led by Boris Johnson (right) - was 'too late' in acting at the initial outbreak of the Covid pandemic. Credit: Alamy

UK government was 'too late' to act in first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chris Whitty admits
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop
Diving search expert Peter Faulding 'found Nicola Bulley within six minutes' - 12 days before police discovered her

Diving search expert Peter Faulding 'found Nicola Bulley within six minutes' - 12 days before police discovered her

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’
Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call
William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit