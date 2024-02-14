Steve Wright found dead at London flat after 'incident' as tributes pour in for beloved DJ

Steve Wright has died aged 69. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Broadcasting legend Steve Wright was found dead at his home after paramedics were called to an "incident", the London Ambulance Service has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The DJ was discovered at his Marylebone flat on Monday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 69-year-old's "unexpected" death is not being treated as suspicious according to police.

In a statement, the London Ambulance Service said on Wednesday: "We were called at 10.07am on Monday 12 February to reports of an incident.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene. Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene."

A report is being prepared for a coroner.

James O'Brien on Steve Wright

Wright presented on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for four decades and was on air as recently as Sunday, when a pre-recorded Valentine's special was played.

Radio presenters from across the airwaves paid warm tributes to him.

James O'Brien said he was for many the essence of "creative radio" and if he praised another presenter's work it was like receiving a "papal blessing".

"What he did on the radio was extraordinary," he said.

"Kenny Everett, what he did in the early days of of Capital, and later at Radio 1, pushed the envelope.

"Steve Wright picked up the envelope and used origami to turn it into a beautiful flower.

"I think he'd have quite liked that - it's a bit of a Partridge-y description."

Radio legend and Iain Dale pay tribute following DJ Steve Wright's passing at 69

Iain Dale said he had recently been called by Wright, who told him he had done a "great programme".

"Given Steve Wright's broadcasting heritage, as you can imagine, [it] meant quite a lot to me."

He added: "He was such a genuinely nice person... I wasn't an old friend, but he made me feel like one."

Wright's family announced his death on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright," they said.

"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

"Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.

"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."