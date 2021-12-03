Storm Arwen: Thousands without power eligible for £140 a day compensation

People who have been left without power pictured yesterday in High Handenhold, County Durham. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

People left without power due to Storm Arwen will be able to claim £140 a day in compensation, the energy regulator has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As of this afternoon, more than 10,000 households – mainly in the North East and Scotland – had not had access to power for an entire week since the storm struck.

Ofgem has now removed a £700 cap on compensation. It means that £70 compensation is available for the first 48 hours, and then £70 for every 12 hours thereafter without power.

The additional compensation applies to customers without power for more than six-and-a-half days, which would otherwise have been capped at £700.

The regulator has also launched a review into the response of energy network companies to Storm Arwen.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem's chief executive, said: "We have strict rules on how network companies need to operate in these circumstances, and we will take action if needed."

He added of the ongoing work to restore power to homes: "We accept the network companies have been working in challenging conditions, but until every home in Britain has power restored, that relentless effort must continue."

Meanwhile, the Army has been deployed to help those who have been off supply since the storm last Friday caused "catastrophic damage" to the electricity network.