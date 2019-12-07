Storm Atiyah: Strong gales and heavy rain set to batter Britain

File photo: Strong gales could cause large waves on Monday. Picture: PA

Britain is set to be battered by strong gales and heavy rain as Storm Atiyah sweeps across the country.

Yellow weather warnings for severe gales have been issued for west Wales and south west England from 3pm on Sunday through to 9am on Monday.

The storm is expected to bring winds of 50-60 mph inland and up to 70 mph on the coast, the Met Office said.

It is the first named storm of the season, and was named by the Irish meteorological service Met Eireann.

Good evening UK! Here is your evening forecast.

Areas outside the warning area could still see winds of between 40 and 50 mph.

Sophie Yeomans, a Met Office meteorologist, warned that strong winds on Sunday could trigger delays on the roads and rail disruption.

She urged the public to "take care around the coast" due to large swells possibly being whipped up.

Ms Yeomans added: "Christmas markets with loose items, loose structures, it's one of those to check is everything secure - your Christmas lights, inflatable Santas."

File photo: Storm Atiyah will move across the UK over the weekend. Picture: PA

"Make sure that you're aware of those wind warnings," she added.

She explained that the windy conditions would be worse on the Irish coast.

The Met Office previously said that strong winds are also expected for western parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, with gusts of up to 57mph overnight.

The low-pressure is expected to move to the east coast of north England and Scotland in the early hours of Monday morning with gusts up to 55mph.

Ms Yeomans warned residents along the east coast of England to be wary of large waves on Monday.

Looking ahead, she said conditions on Monday would be dry in general, with the odd shower in places, but still cold and windy.

While it was too early to be certain, she explained Tuesday was expected to usher in another wet and windy spell mid-week.