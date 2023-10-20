Breaking News

Storm Babet claims third victim after man in his 60s swept away in flood water in Shropshire

20 October 2023, 16:52 | Updated: 20 October 2023, 17:01

A third person has died in Storm Babet
A third person has died in Storm Babet. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has died after getting caught in fast-flowing flood water in a Shropshire town, the third life claimed by Storm Babet in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

West Mercia police said in a statement: "A man has died after getting caught in fast-flowing flood water from a brook that breached a road in Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire today.

"Members of the public reported that the man had gone under the water shortly before 10:40 this morning.

"Officers from West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue quickly attended but sadly he was found deceased at around 12:35.

"Whilst formal identification hasn’t yet taken place the family of a local man in his 60s have been informed and are being supported by officers."

Earlier a plane skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport, causing terror for passengers on board.

The storm has so far killed three people, caused major flooding and widespread transport disruption and power outages.

Hundreds of homes have been flooded in Scotland during Storm Babet.

More than 75 people are in rescue centres in Angus, east Scotland, after being forced to leave their flooded homes.

Angus Council said people in more than 60 homes in Brechin, who refused previous evacuation attempts, required rescue.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed they had attended about 70 weather related incidents since Thursday morning and received about 750 emergency 999 calls, which a spokesperson confirmed was an "unusually high" number of calls.

ScotRail said disruption on trains may last into Sunday and lines currently closed may not be reopened until it is safe to do so.

Members of the emergency services help local residents to safety in Brechin, Scotland
Members of the emergency services help local residents to safety in Brechin, Scotland. Picture: Alamy

The local authority confirmed some homes in Monifieth, near Dundee, will also be evacuated, while others have been rescued in Marykirk, on the border with Aberdeenshire.

One Angus village, Edzell, is completely cut off by floodwater, with the emergency services unable to get through and the only emergency medical access via air ambulance.

Officials warned that more flooding is expected as rain continues to fall ahead of high tide.

The River Severn in Bewdley is close to flooding as Environment Agency workers speedliy set to work installing the flood defences
The River Severn in Bewdley is close to flooding as Environment Agency workers speedliy set to work installing the flood defences. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has issued a new red warning for rain, meaning there is a risk to life, covering parts of eastern Scotland all day on Saturday.

Police Scotland said a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening, killing the 56-year-old driver.

A 57-year-old woman also died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the region.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "(At) around 5.05pm on Thursday October 19, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in which a tree struck a van on the B9127 at Whigstreet, near Forfar.

"Emergency services attended, however, the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

Rescue operations were under way in Brechin after flood defences were breached in the early hours of Friday morning, leading to hundreds of homes being surrounded by water.

Jacqui Semple, head of risk, resilience and safety for Angus Council, said homes across the area were being flooded, saying it is "right across Angus".

She said the council and partners are looking ahead to the weekend, warning it is "not an improving picture as yet".

She said more than 50 people were in the rest centre in Brechin, with 17 in the one in Montrose and nine in the one in Forfar.

"People are devastated. This is awful," she said.

"It would be awful. Your house flooded, your belongings, the impact emotionally and physically and everything that goes with that.

"They've got all of those people who have been affected arriving at our rest centres in such a state - wet, cold, upset and just so unbelievably upset."

The council has appealed for donations of warm clothes after 40 people turned up to rest centres while "soaked".

There is also an ongoing helicopter search in Aberdeenshire following a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.

Lloyd Melville, SNP local councillor for Monifieth and Sidlaw, could not confirm numbers affected by the evacuations there but urged residents to leave if they are asked to.

He said: "It will be hard for some people to leave their homes but they absolutely need to do so if asked."

He also thanked council staff, he said: "They have been absolutely knocking their pan in (to keep people safe)."

Scotland's First Minister, Humza Yousaf, warned that the further red warning issued by the Met Office would "intensify" the disruption caused by torrential rain from Storm Babet.

Mr Yousaf posted on X, formerly Twitter, regarding the "further red weather warning issued by @metoffice for Saturday".

He told people this would "intensify the disruption already being experienced".

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government would continue to liaise with local organisations and the emergency services.

"People's safety is our number one priority," he stressed.

Further south, the weather was starting to have an impact in the north-east of England.

A lighthouse at the mouth of the river Tyne had been damaged in Storm Babet, officials said.

With the ongoing dangerous sea conditions, it was not safe to assess the damage to the lighthouse at South Shields, the Port of Tyne authority said.

No traffic was going in and out of the river with six metres of sea swell, it said.

The public have been urged to keep away from the area, particularly the piers, by the port authority, due to the unsafe weather conditions.

On Friday, an amber weather warning for rain is in place for some parts of northern England including Yorkshire and Manchester, as well as some of the Midlands, including Nottingham.

A yellow weather warning for much of the east coast of the UK was also put in place for wind and rain.

A further yellow weather warning is in place across much of eastern Scotland, northern England and the Midlands for wind and rain.

On Saturday, another red weather warning is in place for parts of Angus and Aberdeenshire and an amber warning for rain in the Scottish borders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jim Jordan

House Republicans reject Jim Jordan’s third bid to be named speaker

The crash caused huge tailbacks

Lorry overturns on M4 amid high winds and rain from Storm Babet, causing road closures and huge tailbacks

Israel Palestinians

Israel ‘does not plan to control life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas

Donald Trump

Judge threatens to hold Trump in contempt after deleted post remained on website

Pedro Argote

Man involved in divorce case named as suspect after judge shot dead in drive

Labour Conference - Day Four

Sir Keir Starmer tries to clarify comments on Gaza-Israel siege after LBC interview sparks backlash

Israel has revealed a 'three phase' war against Hamas which will end with severing ties with Gaza

Israel reveals plans to sever links with Gaza as part of a 'three phase' war starting with airstrikes and ground manoeuvres
Jim Jordan

Jim Jordan tries again for US speaker role – but Republicans will not back him

Lewis Capaldi was spotted helping an elderly woman who collapsed in Hampstead Heath

Lewis Capaldi hailed a ‘superhero’ for helping collapsed woman in Hampstead Heath

Joe Biden

White House details £86bn funding request for Israel, Ukraine and more

The woman was allegedly threatened in the car park of Brent Cross shopping centre (File images)

'You killed them, now I’ll kill you': sickening threat 'shouted at Muslim mother and child' following Hamas attack

Ms Meloni and her ex

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni announces separation from partner

Ukrainian marines

Ukrainian and Russian leaders assess resources as war heads into second winter

Alex Jones

Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families

Zara Aleena (l) and Jordan McSweeney (r)

Zara Aleena's killer Jordan McSweeney walks out of own appeal hearing for shorter sentence saying he's "had enough"

A plane skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport

Passengers 'screaming' as holiday jet comes off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport as Storm Babet batters Britain

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police are searching for six men in connection with a homophobic attack in east London.

Police hunt six men after homophobic attack in Chadwell Heath

Dutch king and queen

Dutch king and queen confronted by protesters during slavery museum visit

On October 29th, clocks in the UK will change by an hour

When are the clocks changing in the UK? Exact date British Summer Time ends

Andrew Wilkinson

US circuit court judge fatally shot in driveway of his home

Police cordoned off the road for 31 hours to investigate

Police cordon off road for 31 hours to investigate 'dead body' in woodland - but it turns out to be 'overused' sex doll
Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Martin Scorsese's new film which is based on the true story of the Osage Nation

Harrowing true story behind Martin Scorsese's new movie Killers of the Flower Moon

Haydn Gwynne has died aged 66

Drop the Dead Donkey and The Windsors actress Haydn Gwynne dies aged 66 after cancer diagnosis
Giorgia Meloni, Italy's Prime Minister and Andrea Giambruno

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni dumps long-time partner over ‘threesome’ comments to TV colleagues
Keefe is set to plead not guilty for murder

Tupac murder suspect 'could walk free' despite previous confession to role in 1996 shooting
Roy Bigg was reported missing in February 2012

£20,000 reward offered by police investigating ‘body in London pub freezer’ murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King Charles mourns 'heartbreaking loss of life' and calls for tolerance and respect amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat
Shelagh

Rishi Sunak has 'failed monumentally' to 'humanise' both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict says Israel expert
Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit