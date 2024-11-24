Breaking News

Body found in search for man, 75, who went missing while walking his dog near river during Storm Bert

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

A body has been found in the search for a 75-year-old man who went missing while walking his dog on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brian Perry was last seen at around 4.30pm on Saturday wearing a red Berghaus waterproof jacket and accompanied by his wife and dog, North Wales Police said.

He had been walking near Gower Road, which has been affected by severe flooding due to Storm Bert.

There has been no formal identification but his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Read more: Major incident declared as Storm Bert causes 'devastating' floods with homes and cars left underwater

Read more: 'Danger to life' warning as Storm Bert batters Britain for second day with more than 200 flood alerts in place

Chief Inspector Simon Kneale, of North Wales Police, said: "I would like to thank the efforts of all agencies involved in the searches in very difficult conditions and for the local community who supported the teams in the area.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and they have asked that their privacy is respected."

It comes as large parts of Wales have been hit by "devastating" flooding, with a major incident having been declared in South Wales.

Homes and cars have been left underwater and emergency services have been called out to help deal with the flooding.

This story is being updated