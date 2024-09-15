Storm Boris sweeps through Europe - with at least six dead and thousands evacuated from their homes

Europe has been hit by mass flooding. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Storm Boris has swept through Eastern Europe, leaving at least six dead and thousands evacuated from their homes due to flooding.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Another night of torrential rain across central Europe forced massive evacuations in the hardest hit areas.

A firefighter died after "slipping on stairs" while pumping out a flooded basement in an Austrian province, it was announced on Sunday.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that another person was presumed dead in floods in the south-west.

He said the situation is "dramatic" around the town of Klodzko, with some 25,000 residents, located in a valley in the Sudetes mountains near the border with the Czech Republic.

Local residents make barriers using sandbags to stop water of the Biala river flooding the city centre of Glucholazy, southern Poland. Picture: Getty

Aerial view of the rising flood waters in the Romanian village of Slobozia Conachi. Picture: Getty

Residents load sandbags on flooded streets in Stupava, a town a few kilometers west of Bratislava, Slovakia. Picture: Getty

It came after four were killed in south eastern Romania on Saturday, with Galati being the region worst affected.

Mayor of the village Slobozia Conachi, Emil Dragomir, said: "This is a catastrophe of epic proportions."

Meanwhile, Romania president Klaus Iohannis blamed climate change for the extreme conditions.

Meteorologists have warned the situation might get worse yet as waters in most rivers are rising and more heavy rain could return overnight.

Read more: Eight migrants die while attempting to cross English Channel

Rear more: 'We need to stand united against Russia': Sir Ed Davey acknowledges 'disappointment' over delay in missile deal

Firefighters load onto a boat some food for old people in a retirement home in the flooded town of Stupava. Picture: Getty

This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows a view of the flooded streets in Glucholazy, southern Poland. Picture: Getty

"We must continue to strengthen our capacity to anticipate extreme weather phenomena," Mr Iohannis said.

"Severe floods that have affected a large part of the country have led to loss of lives and significant damage.

"We are again dealing with the effects of climate change, which are increasingly present throughout the European continent, with dramatic consequences on people."

This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows a car submerged in water in a flooded street in Glucholazy, southern Poland. Picture: Getty

Firefighters work in a flooded street in Glucholazy, southern Poland. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of people have been rescued from 19 parts of Romania, emergency services said.

Meanwhile, in Glucholazy, Poland's south western Opole region, rising waters overflowed a river embankment and flooded streets and houses.

Mayor Pawel Szymkowicz said "we are drowning" as he urged residents to evacuate to high ground.

In Poland's second largest city, Krakow, sandbags are being handed out in a bid to protect homes.

A destroyed car is seen under a tree that fell due to strong winds at the Ruinov estate in Bratislava, Slovakia. Picture: Getty

A car is seen on a flooded street during heavy rain on September 15, 2024 in Jesenik Czech Republic. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, 50,000 homes have been left without power in the Czech Republic, with police reporting that four people are missing.

Three of them were in a car swept into a river in Lipova-Lazne.

Another man went missing after being swept away by floods in the southeast.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala warned that the country had "a tough weekend" ahead.

He added: "We have to be ready for worst-case scenarios."

Flood barriers have been raised in Prague in preparation, with embankments having also been closed to the public.