Storm Boris sweeps through Europe - with at least six dead and thousands evacuated from their homes

15 September 2024, 14:35 | Updated: 15 September 2024, 14:36

Europe has been hit by mass flooding
Europe has been hit by mass flooding. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Storm Boris has swept through Eastern Europe, leaving at least six dead and thousands evacuated from their homes due to flooding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Another night of torrential rain across central Europe forced massive evacuations in the hardest hit areas.

A firefighter died after "slipping on stairs" while pumping out a flooded basement in an Austrian province, it was announced on Sunday.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that another person was presumed dead in floods in the south-west.

He said the situation is "dramatic" around the town of Klodzko, with some 25,000 residents, located in a valley in the Sudetes mountains near the border with the Czech Republic.

Local residents make barriers using sandbags to stop water of the Biala river flooding the city centre of Glucholazy, southern Poland
Local residents make barriers using sandbags to stop water of the Biala river flooding the city centre of Glucholazy, southern Poland. Picture: Getty
Aerial view of the rising flood waters in the Romanian village of Slobozia Conachi
Aerial view of the rising flood waters in the Romanian village of Slobozia Conachi. Picture: Getty
Residents load sandbags on flooded streets in Stupava, a town a few kilometers west of Bratislava, Slovakia
Residents load sandbags on flooded streets in Stupava, a town a few kilometers west of Bratislava, Slovakia. Picture: Getty

It came after four were killed in south eastern Romania on Saturday, with Galati being the region worst affected.

Mayor of the village Slobozia Conachi, Emil Dragomir, said: "This is a catastrophe of epic proportions."

Meanwhile, Romania president Klaus Iohannis blamed climate change for the extreme conditions.

Meteorologists have warned the situation might get worse yet as waters in most rivers are rising and more heavy rain could return overnight.

Read more: Eight migrants die while attempting to cross English Channel

Rear more: 'We need to stand united against Russia': Sir Ed Davey acknowledges 'disappointment' over delay in missile deal

Firefighters load onto a boat some food for old people in a retirement home in the flooded town of Stupava
Firefighters load onto a boat some food for old people in a retirement home in the flooded town of Stupava. Picture: Getty
This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows a view of the flooded streets in Glucholazy, southern Poland.
This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows a view of the flooded streets in Glucholazy, southern Poland. Picture: Getty

"We must continue to strengthen our capacity to anticipate extreme weather phenomena," Mr Iohannis said.

"Severe floods that have affected a large part of the country have led to loss of lives and significant damage.

"We are again dealing with the effects of climate change, which are increasingly present throughout the European continent, with dramatic consequences on people."

This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows a car submerged in water in a flooded street in Glucholazy, southern Poland.
This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows a car submerged in water in a flooded street in Glucholazy, southern Poland. Picture: Getty
Firefighters work in a flooded street in Glucholazy, southern Poland
Firefighters work in a flooded street in Glucholazy, southern Poland. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of people have been rescued from 19 parts of Romania, emergency services said.

Meanwhile, in Glucholazy, Poland's south western Opole region, rising waters overflowed a river embankment and flooded streets and houses.

Mayor Pawel Szymkowicz said "we are drowning" as he urged residents to evacuate to high ground.

In Poland's second largest city, Krakow, sandbags are being handed out in a bid to protect homes.

A destroyed car is seen under a tree that fell due to strong winds at the Ruinov estate in Bratislava, Slovakia
A destroyed car is seen under a tree that fell due to strong winds at the Ruinov estate in Bratislava, Slovakia. Picture: Getty
A car is seen on a flooded street during heavy rain on September 15, 2024 in Jesenik Czech Republic.
A car is seen on a flooded street during heavy rain on September 15, 2024 in Jesenik Czech Republic. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, 50,000 homes have been left without power in the Czech Republic, with police reporting that four people are missing.

Three of them were in a car swept into a river in Lipova-Lazne.

Another man went missing after being swept away by floods in the southeast.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala warned that the country had "a tough weekend" ahead.

He added: "We have to be ready for worst-case scenarios."

Flood barriers have been raised in Prague in preparation, with embankments having also been closed to the public.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jay Blades has resigned from the King's Foundation.

Jay Blades resigns from King's Foundation after being charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Flood water on streets

Thousands evacuate amid rising floodwaters in Czech Republic

Smoke and flames rise from a grassy area

Missile fired from Yemen lands in open area of Israel

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

Sir Keir Starmer is alleged to have broken parliamentary rules by failing to declare donations of clothing for his wife Victoria Starmer.

Keir Starmer faces investigation after failing to declare gifts to wife from party donor

Silouette of Jared Isaacman performing his spacewalk

Tech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk

Several migrants have died while attempting to cross the Channel (stock image)

At least eight migrants die while attempting to cross English Channel

An investigation has been launched following the death of three people at a property in Luton on Friday

Man, 18, charged with murder after woman and two teenagers found dead at flat in Luton

Tropical-Weather-Mexico

Storm makes landfall on Mexican coast after pounding Los Cabos

Sir Keir vowed his commitment to the issue on a phone call with Dame Esther before he became PM

Assisted dying vote 'could be held in weeks' as PM backs plans to fast-track it through Commons

Venezuela Pro-Government Rally

Venezuela arrests foreigners allegedly involved in a plot to kill President Maduro

Rishi Sunak only had received ten letters of no confidence when the election was called, former chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has claimed.

Sunak 'only had 10 no confidence letters when he called election' say former 1922 chair Sir Graham Brady

Labour is planning to back away from plans to ban the sale of diesel cars in 2030 - by allowing hybrid models to be sold until 2035.

Labour 'planning to water down 2030 diesel car ban' as hybrids set to evade ban until 2035

Bremerton Marina

Child injured after being attacked and dragged underwater by river otter

England could be banned from playing at its home Euros in 2028 if Sir Keir Starmer continues with plans for a football regulator, UEFA has warned.

England 'face being banned from home Euros' if Starmer presses ahead with football regulator, UEFA warns

Tommy Cash, brother of legendary singer Johnny, has died aged 84.

Johnny Cash's country music star brother Tommy has died aged 84

Latest News

See more Latest News

Crowds of people trying to help at a wrecked train

At least three people killed as passenger trains collide in Egypt

A man who raped a girl in an alleyway in Rotherham 21 years ago has been jailed after an investigation into grooming gangs in south Yorkshire.

Rapist who attacked girl, 14, in Rotherham alleyway jailed for five years after grooming gang investigation
Rescuers carry a woman in Pechea, Romania, after torrential rainstorms left scores of people stranded

Four die after torrential rain floods parts of Romania

Michaela DePrince smiling

Michaela DePrince who left war zone to become a ballerina dies at 29

The coffin of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi with her photo next to it

American woman who was killed by Israeli forces is buried in Turkey

Ed Davey speaks to LBC

'We need to stand united against Russia': Sir Ed Davey acknowledges 'disappointment' over delay in missile deal
Approximately one tonne of cocaine has been seized from a fishing boat off the coast of Newquay, Cornwall

Tonne of cocaine seized from fishing boat off coast of Cornwall as four men arrested

Russia and Ukraine have each handed over 103 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine each exchange 103 prisoners of war as questions remain over Kyiv's use of long-range missiles
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has arrived at the party’s autumn conference in Brighton on a jet ski

'The fight goes on': Sir Ed Davey insists Lib Dems will continue to push for u-turn on winter fuel payments
Members of the public gather for a funeral service of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda

Thousands attend military funeral for Ugandan athlete set on fire by partner

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Prince Harry is turning 40 on Sunday.

Prince Harry shares surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit