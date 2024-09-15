Several migrants die while attempting to cross English Channel

LBC BREAKING. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

Several migrants have died while attempting to cross the English Channel.

The incident happened off the coast of Ambleteuse in the Pas-de-Calais region of northern France overnight, local media said.

Around 200 people have been rescued in the past 24 hours trying to make the dangerous journey, French authorities said.

It comes more than a week after 12 people died - including six children and a pregnant woman - when a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of France.

More than 30 people have died in Channel crossings so far this year.

Regional prefect Jacques Billant is set to provide an update on the incident on Sunday morning.

