Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Full list of school closures as Storm Ciaran rolls in with 104mph winds
2 November 2023, 07:14
Storm Ciaran is starting to batter Britain, forcing hundreds of school closures across southern England and Jersey.
A major incident has been declared in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Jersey as 104mph winds pummelled the south coast.
Schools across the southern counties have said they will shut entirely on Thursday or open late - here is the full list of closures.
Southampton
Sholing Infant School
Great Oaks School
Foundry Lane Primary School
Shirley Warren LC Primary and Nursery School
City College Southampton
Valentine Primary School
Springhill Catholic Primary School
Vermont School
Mason Moor Primary School
Compass School
Fairisle Junior School
St Denys Primary School
Bitterne Park School
Oasis Academy Mayfield
Portswood Primary School
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School
Cantell School
Maytree Nursery and Infants School
Woolston Infant School
Itchen Sixth Form College
St Mary's Primary School
St Johns Primary and Nursery School
Weston Shore Infant School
Newlands Primary School
Bassett Green Primary School
Redbridge Primary School
Holy Family Catholic Primary School
Bitterne CE Primary School
Mansel Park Primary School
Bitterne Park Primary School
Sinclair Primary and Nursery School
Bitterne Manor Primary School
Sholing Junior School
Tanners Brook Primary School
Mansbridge Primary School
Shirley Infant School
Shirley Junior School
Harefield Primary School
Beechwood Junior School
Oakwood Primary School
Mount Pleasant Junior School
Regents Park Community College
Banister Primary School
Weston Secondary
Moorlands Primary School
Springwell School
Woodlands Community College
St George Catholic College
St Mark's CE Primary School
Bevois Town Primary School
The Cedar School
St Anne's Catholic School
Devon
Monkleigh Primary School
Stoke Canon Church of England Primary School and Pre-School
Woolsery Primary School
Seaton Primary School
Braunton Academy
Wembury Primary School
Offwell Church Of England Primary School
Bow Community Primary School
Rydon Primary School
Stockland Church of England Primary Academy
Pilton Infants' School
Parkham Primary School
Buckland Brewer Primary School
Wilcombe Primary School
Gatehouse Primary Academy
Willowbrook School
Newton Poppleford Primary School
Bickleigh Down Church Of England Primary School
The Grove School
Loddiswell Primary School
The Wildings
ACE Tiverton Special School
Withycombe Raleigh Church of England Primary School
Woodlands Park Primary School
Exeter Road Community Primary School
Landscore Primary School
Charleton Church Of England Academy
Yealmpton Primary School
Bassetts Farm Primary School
Shirwell Community Primary School
Thurlestone All Saints Church of England Academy
Two Moors Primary School
Exmouth Community College
Dunsford Community Academy
Bovey Tracey Primary School
Lympstone Church Of England Primary School
All Saints Marsh CofE Academy
Awliscombe Church of England Primary School
Payhembury Church Of England Primary School
Membury Primary Academy
Newton St Cyres Primary School
Cheriton Fitzpaine Primary School
Thorverton Church Of England Primary School
Mrs Ethelston's CofE Primary Academy
Ashleigh CofE Primary School
Whimple Primary School
Clyst Hydon Primary School
Holywell Church Of England School
The Duchy School Bradninch
Bere Alston Primary Academy
Lifton Community Academy
The King's School
Buckfastleigh Primary School
Ladysmith Infant & Nursery School
Ladysmith Junior School Closed
Okehampton College
Stoke Hill Infants & Nursery School
South Brent Primary School
Filleigh Community Primary School
Dartmouth Academy
Westcliff Primary Academy
Kingsteignton School
Brampford Speke Church Of England Primary School
Marldon Church Of England Primary School
Stowford School
Upottery Primary School
Pilton Community College
Ivybridge Community College
Marland School
Stokeinteignhead School
Woodwater Academy
Copplestone Primary School
Princetown Community Primary School
Clawton Primary School
East-The-Water Community Primary School
Trinity Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary and Nursery School
Bishopsteignton School
Kilmington Primary School
Littletown Primary Academy
Bidwell Brook School
Spreyton School
Bickleigh On Exe Church Of England Primary School
Hartland Primary School
St Mary's Church of England Primary School, Bideford
St Rumon's Church of England (VC) Infants School
Exminster Community Primary
Appledore School
Ottery St Mary Primary School
St Peter's Church of England (VA) Junior School
St Giles-on-the-Heath Community School
Modbury Primary School
The Clinton Church of England Primary School
Dolton Church Of England Primary School
Rackenford Church Of England Primary School
Bratton Fleming Community Primary School
Heathcoat Primary School
West Croft School
Orchard Manor School
Hemyock Primary School
Lady Modiford's Church of England Primary School
Horrabridge Primary & Nursery School
Salcombe Church Of England Primary School
Stoke Hill Junior School
Bolham Community Primary School
Swimbridge Church Of England Primary School
Goodleigh Church Of England Primary School
Ilfracombe Infant And Nursery School
Decoy Primary School
The Shoreline Academy
Combe Martin Primary School
Kentisbeare Church Of England Primary School
St Andrew's Primary School
St Margaret's Church of England (Aided) Junior School
The Ilfracombe Church of England Academy
Willand School
Ellen Tinkham School
Kingskerswell Church of England Primary School
Orchard Vale Community School
Bradley Barton Primary School and Nursery Unit
Great Torrington Bluecoat Church Of England Primary School
Shaugh Prior Primary School
Barley Lane School
Meavy Church Of England Primary School
The Erme Primary School
Instow Community Primary and Pre-School
Ugborough Primary School
Cornwood Church Of England Primary School
Malborough With South Huish Church Of England Primary School
Axe Valley Academy
Ide Primary School
Stansfield Academy
Sampford Peverell Church Of England Primary School
South Molton Community College
Culmstock Primary School
The Beacon Church of England (VA) Primary School
Plymtree Church Of England Primary School
Woodbury Church Of England Primary School
Southbrook School
St Helen's Church of England School
Uplowman Church Of England Primary School
Halberton Primary School
Hatherleigh Community Primary School
Lady Seaward's Church of England Primary School
The Topsham School
Clyst Vale Community College
Doddiscombsleigh Primary School
Ashburton Primary School
Brixington Primary Academy
Kenton Primary School
Kenn Church Of England Primary School
Cullompton Community College
Tiverton High School
South Dartmoor Community College
Tavistock Primary & Nursery School
Stokenham Area Primary School
Aveton Gifford CofE Primary School
Castle Primary School
Exbourne Church Of England Primary School
Chagford Church Of England Primary School
South Tawton Primary School
Chudleigh Knighton Church Of England Primary School
Uffculme Primary School
Great Torrington School
North Tawton Community Primary School and Nursery
Northlew And Ashbury Parochial Church Of England Primary School
Bridgerule Church Of England Primary School
Milton Abbot School
Hazeldown School
Boasley Cross Community Primary School
Tidcombe Primary School
St James Church of England Primary and Nursery School
Bowhill Primary School
Tipton St John Church Of England Primary School
Okehampton Primary School and Foundation Unit
Colyton Primary Academy
St Mary's Church of England Primary School, Brixton
Littleham Church of England Primary School
Ashwater Primary School
Bideford College
Halwill Community Primary School
Kings Nympton Community Primary School
Uffculme School
Woodbury Salterton Church Of England Primary School
Farway Church Of England Primary School
Broadhembury Church of England Primary School
Ilfracombe Church Of England Junior School
Winkleigh Primary School
St Michael's Church of England Primary School
Whitchurch Community Primary School
Hawkchurch Church Of England School
The Lampard Community School
Musbury Primary School
Newton Abbot College
Highweek Community Primary and Nursery School
High Bickington Church of England Primary Academy
Branscombe Church Of England Primary School
Lydford Primary School
Highampton Community Primary School
St Catherine's CofE Primary School
Sidmouth Church Of England (VA) Primary School
Black Torrington Church Of England Primary School
Pathfield School
Holsworthy Church Of England Primary School
Bradford Primary School
Cockwood Primary School
Tavistock College
Brayford Academy
Bridestowe Primary School
Teignmouth Community School, Mill Lane
Ipplepen Primary School
Teignmouth Community School, Exeter Road
Feniton Church Of England Primary School
Shaldon Primary School
Witheridge Church Of England Primary Academy
St Andrew's Church of England Primary School
Kingsbridge Community Primary School
Holsworthy Community College
St Thomas Primary School
Alphington Primary School
Mill Water School
Beaford Community Primary & Nursery School
East Sussex
ARK Little Ridge Primary Academy, St Leonards-on-sea
Guestling-Bradshaw Church of England Primary
Peacehaven Community School
Rye College
Rye Community Primary School
St Thomas' Church of England Primary School, Winchelsea
The Eastbourne Academy
The St Leonards Academy, St Leonards-on-sea
The Turing School, Eastbourne
Dorset
Atlantic Academy Portland - Maritime House, Atlantic Academy Portland
Budmouth Academy, Weymouth
Greenford CE Primary School, Dorchester
Loders CE VC Primary School, Bridport
Lytchett Minster School, Post Green Road
Marshwood CE VA Primary School, Bridport
The Forum Centre, Park Road, Blandford Forum
The Thomas Hardye School, Dorchester
Thorncombe, St Mary's CE Primary Academy
Wyvern School, Weymouth
Partially closed
All Saints CE School Academy, Weymouth
The Compass Centre, 307A Chickerell Road, Weymouth
Cornwall
Closed
Altarnun Primary School
Boyton Primary School
Bude Area Resource Base
Budehaven Community School
Callington Community College
Callington Primary School
Camborne School and International Science Academy
Coads Green Primary School
Egloskerry School
Jacobstow Community Academy
Kilkhampton Junior and Infant School
Launceston College
Launceston Primary School
Lewannick Primary School
Penwith Alternative Provision Academy
St Catherine's CE School
St Stephens Community Academy (Launceston)
St Wenn School
Stratton Primary School
Trekenner C P School
Whitstone Community Primary School
Windmill Hill Academy
Partially closed
Antony School - opening late
Bishop Cornish C of E Primary School - opening late
Boskenwyn School - opening late
Boscastle C P School - opening late
Brannel Area Resource Base - opening late
Doubletrees School - opening late
Falmouth Area Resource Base - opening late
Germoe School - opening late
Kea Community Primary School - opening late
Lerryn C of E Primary School - opening late
Marazion School - opening late
Millbrook C of E Primary School - opening late
Mount Charles Area Resource Base - opening late
Mousehole School - opening late
Nancealverne School - opening late
Newlyn School - opening late
Pencalenick School - opening late
Pool Academy - opening late
Quethiock CE Primary School - opening late
St Buryan Primary Academy - opening late
St Dennis Primary Academy - opening late
St Dominic C of E Primary School - opening late
St Levan Primary School - opening late
St Mellion C of E Primary School - opening late
St Nicolas CE Primary School - opening late
The Roseland Academy - opening late
Trythall C P School - opening late
Warbstow Primary Academy - opening late
Whitstone Community Primary School
Windmill Hill Academy
Isle of Wight
Northwood Primary Schools
Cowes Enterprise College
St Francis Academy, Ventnor
St Blasius Academy, Shanklin
Jersey
All schools are closed