Storm Dennis: Hundreds of flooded homes face clean-up after severe flooding hit UK

Nantgarw, Wales, was one of the hardest hit parts of the UK. Picture: PA

Hundreds of homes face the clean-up from Storm Dennis on Monday morning after severe flooding and strong winds hit swathes of the country.

Flood warnings remain in place across the UK after more than a month’s rain fell in some places, with major incidents have been declared in Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

Over 400 properties have been flooded, with south Wales, where a man died after being swept off a bridge, among the worst hit areas.

As of 8am, the EA had five severe flood warnings in place for England, meaning there is a "danger to life".

Environment Secretary George Eustice says the Government is “doing all it can,” but said they would “never be able to protect every home.”

He told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “We know that there was one death yesterday from somebody in Wales who was swept off a bridge, that’s all we have confirmation of.

“It’s absolutely the case that these sorts of severe weather events are sadly becoming much more frequent.

“We’ll never be able to protect every home, but the investments we’ve made over the last five years alone have protected over 600,000 properties.

Card Factory in Pontypridd was damaged by flooding. Picture: LBC News

“While it’s no consolation to the 400 people who’ve suffered flooding in their properties in this most recent event, there have been around 20,000 properties that have been protected.

“We’ve spent around £2.5 billion on flood defences over the last five years and this Government is committed to increase that further to £4 billion on flood defence infrastructure over the next five years.”

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it had pulled one man from the River Teme at Eastham Bridge on Sunday morning, with a female casualty still unaccounted for.

The bodies of two men were pulled from rough seas off Kent on Saturday as the UK was struck by a storm for the second weekend in a row.

Soldiers deliver sandbags to homes in the Upper Calder Valley in West Yorkshire. Picture: PA

A yellow wind warning also remains in place across much of the south west, the north and Scotland.

Road and rail disruption could cause chaos in rush hour, with many train lines suffering severe damage.

CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, Northern, South Western Railway, Southern, Thameslink and Transport for Wales were among the operators with delays and cancellations on Monday morning.

Rotherham Central station was closed until at least Tuesday due to flooding.

A yellow #wind warning remains in force across the north and west of the UK this morning ⚠️



Stay #Weatheraware #StormDennis pic.twitter.com/7lvijESCfl — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2020

A fault with the signalling system in the Welwyn Garden City area also caused major disruption to services between Stevenage and London Kings Cross.

Surrey Police warned there would be "significant delays into the morning rush hour" as two out of three lanes of the A3 southbound between the M25 and Ockham were closed due to flood water from an adjacent field spilling onto the carriageway.

West Mercia Police urged motorists not to drive through flooded roads, warning that water levels are "still high in many areas across Shropshire".

Caroline Douglass, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, warned the fall-out from the storm could last into this week.

Waves pound against the harbour wall at Portreath, Cornwall. Picture: PA

She said: “Storm Dennis will continue to bring disruptive weather into early next week, and there are flood warnings in place across much of England.

“We urge people to check the flood risk in their area and remain vigilant.

“We have teams out across England today, working closely with Police, Fire and Rescue, local authorities and partners to reduce the risk of flooding and keep communities safe.

“We have put up more than 3.5km of temporary barriers across the country and are ready to operate large defences as required.

“With the effects of climate change, we are seeing more frequent periods of extreme weather.

“It is important for people to be aware of their flood risk and stay safe by signing up for flood warnings, making a flood plan and remembering not to drive or walk through flood water – it’s not worth the risk.”