Exact date Britain set to be battered by 'monster' 800-mile storm as Atlantic jet stream sweeps in

The storm is set to hit at the end of the month. Picture: WXCharts/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A "monster" storm stretching more than 800 miles is set to batter parts of the UK at the end of the month, weather maps have suggested.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Some areas of the country can expect a lengthy soaking before October arrives, according to WXCharts' weather maps, aided by Metdesk data.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to sweep in as temperatures to drop as autumn progresses.

The storm - which has not yet been named - is set to sweep in from September 29.

However, there are reports that it could hit as much as a week sooner - September 23 - with gale-force winds of up to 70km (40mph) per hour possible.

The UK barely visible under a WXCharts weather map. Picture: WXCharts

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist and founder of British Weather Services, highlighted that the intense forecasts could be attributed to a potent Atlantic jet stream.

The Met Office describes the jet stream as a band of robust winds approximately 5 to 7 miles above the Earth's surface, which travel from west to east.

The showers are predicted to stretch from the north of Scotland to the south of England.

This could cover everywhere but Orkney, Lossiemouth and Fraserburgh in Scotland and Derry and Omagh in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office forecast between 22 September - 1 October says: "Showers or longer spells of rain, heavy and perhaps thundery, will affect parts of England and Wales at first, especially in the south and southwest but tending to ease away to the southeast early next week."

Get your umbrellas out as Britain is set for a soaking! Picture: Alamy

Rain and wind are on the way at the end of the month. Picture: Getty

In Eastern Europe, Storm Boris has left at least six dead and thousands evacuated from their homes due to flooding.

Nights of torrential rain across central Europe forced massive evacuations in the hardest hit areas.

A firefighter died after "slipping on stairs" while pumping out a flooded basement in an Austrian province, it was announced on Sunday.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that another person was presumed dead in floods in the south-west.

He said the situation is "dramatic" around the town of Klodzko, with some 25,000 residents, located in a valley in the Sudetes mountains near the border with the Czech Republic.

It came after four were killed in south eastern Romania on Saturday, with Galati being the region worst affected.

A flooded street is pictured in Kappeln, eastern Austria, due to Storm Boris. Picture: Getty

Residents are being evacuated by emergency workers after Nysa Klodzka river flooded town of Lewin Brzeski in southwestern Poland. Picture: Alamy

Mayor of the village Slobozia Conachi, Emil Dragomir, said: "This is a catastrophe of epic proportions."

Meanwhile, Romania president Klaus Iohannis blamed climate change for the extreme conditions.

Meteorologists have warned the situation might get worse yet as waters in most rivers are rising and more heavy rain could return overnight.

Read more: TGI Fridays collapses into administration with 87 sites put up for sale - see full list

Read more: Conjoined twins who were fused at the head separated by British surgeon in marathon operation

"We must continue to strengthen our capacity to anticipate extreme weather phenomena,"

Mr Iohannis said."Severe floods that have affected a large part of the country have led to loss of lives and significant damage.

"We are again dealing with the effects of climate change, which are increasingly present throughout the European continent, with dramatic consequences on people."