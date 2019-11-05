Stormzy Calls On Jacob Rees-Mogg To Resign Over Grenfell Comments

5 November 2019, 16:04

Stormzy Calls On Jacob Rees-Mogg To Resign Over Grenfell Comments
Stormzy Calls On Jacob Rees-Mogg To Resign Over Grenfell Comments. Picture: PA

The British rapper took to Twitter to criticise Jacob Rees-Mogg for his comments made in an LBC interview about Grenfell victims.

Rees-Mogg said Grenfell victims should have used "common sense" and ignored the fire brigade's instructions to stay in the burning building.

He has since apologised - but Stormzy is still calling for Leader of the House of Commons to resign.

In a thread, he called politicians "actual aliens".

He also tweeted: "The government are to blame for Grenfell not the fire brigade. Point blank. I don’t know the ins and outs and I’m sure the fire fighters made some errors, to what extent I don’t know but nah we ain’t gonna act like the brave men and women who went in there are the main reason...this happened get the f*** out of here Lmao we ain’t that dumb lads. This is blood on the British governments hands. Grenfell was their fault and their fault alone."

