Stormzy Calls On Jacob Rees-Mogg To Resign Over Grenfell Comments. Picture: PA

The British rapper took to Twitter to criticise Jacob Rees-Mogg for his comments made in an LBC interview about Grenfell victims.

Rees-Mogg said Grenfell victims should have used "common sense" and ignored the fire brigade's instructions to stay in the burning building.

He has since apologised - but Stormzy is still calling for Leader of the House of Commons to resign.

Oi @Jacob_Rees_Mogg you need to resign you’re an actual piece of shit I beg everyone watch this - MP Jacob Rees Mogg in a nutshell saying Grenfell Victims should of had the common sense to escape. I can’t believe the cheek fucking hell these politicians are actual aliens pic.twitter.com/aQ4NxwdBCG — #MERKY (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

In a thread, he called politicians "actual aliens".

He also tweeted: "The government are to blame for Grenfell not the fire brigade. Point blank. I don’t know the ins and outs and I’m sure the fire fighters made some errors, to what extent I don’t know but nah we ain’t gonna act like the brave men and women who went in there are the main reason...this happened get the f*** out of here Lmao we ain’t that dumb lads. This is blood on the British governments hands. Grenfell was their fault and their fault alone."