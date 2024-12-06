Stratford deadly dog attack victim named after being savaged by 'dangerous fighting dog'

Leanne McDonnell was accused of owning a banned dog (dog pictured is not the animal in question). Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Josef Al Shemary

The 42-year-old man that died after being savagely attacked by a ‘dangerous fighting dog’ has been named as Akif Mustaq.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to Shirley Road, Stratford at 4:53 am on Wednesday following reports that a man had been seriously wounded.

Akif Mustaq, 42, was rushed to hospital but later died of injuries to his neck, windpipe, thumb and thigh, prosecutor Ramandeep Mahajan told a court on Friday.

Leanne McDonnell, 32, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court accused of owning or being in charge of the dog that attacked Akif Mustaq at her home on Wednesday morning in Stratford.

Mr Mustaq was rushed to hospital after the attack and died the following day.

McDonnell, a mother-of-three from Shirley Road, Stratford, was friends with Mr Mustaq and the incident took place at the defendant's flat, the court heard.

It is alleged that she failed to ensure the welfare of the dog, named Prince, as it was kept in an "unsuitable environment" with insufficient food and "items and debris" on the floor, according to the charge sheet.

The attack place on Shirley Road in Stratford. Picture: Google Maps

She is also accused of having custody of a fighting dog that is banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

McDonnell is further charged with three counts of owning or being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog without causing injury on November 18.

In this incident the same dog reportedly jumped and lunged violently at a schoolboy's face, before biting his coat and throwing him onto the street.

A witness told the Mirror: "The boy was aged about seven years old. He was screaming in fear, terrified. It was a frantic situation.

"The dad was trying to get the dog off his son. It was terrifying."

They said: "The boy was walking down the road with his father. It was just after 3pm so the school had just finished for the day.

Read more: Man, 42, dies after being attacked by 'dangerous fighting dog' in London as owner charged

Read more: Man jailed for murder after violent stabbing attack in Stratford shopping centre car park

"As the boy and his dad got nearer to them the dog ran straight for the boy and jumped up and tried to bite his face.

"I think the dog got hold of his coat and being such a powerful animal he swung this poor lad right onto the floor.

"His father was doing all he could to help his son, but the dog had a firm grip on the boy's coat. The dog let go and then tried to attack the boy again.

"The boy was eventually released and didn't seem to be too badly hurt, but he was obviously very shaken.

"The police arrived a couple of hours later. There was a squad car parked outside the flats."

The police force said the dog had been seized.

McDonnell did not enter any pleas and was granted conditional bail to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 6.